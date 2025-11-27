Municipal Act Amendments Reduce Red Tape, Increase Transparency

CANADA, November 27 - Released on November 26, 2025

Today, Government Relations Minister Eric Schmalz introduced The Municipalities Modernization and Red Tape Reduction Act. This Bill will amend The Cities Act, The Municipalities Act, and The Northern Municipalities Act, 2010 to support good local governance, increase transparency for ratepayers and reduce red tape.

"Saskatchewan residents rely on the services provided by municipal governments every day and it is vital that we review and update the provincial municipal legislation so that it evolves with the expectations of ratepayers and the responsibilities of mayors, reeves and councils," Schmalz said. "Thank you to all residents and municipal representatives who provided their feedback to ensure that we continue to modernize our legislation to meet the evolving needs of growing municipalities."

Amendments in The Municipalities Modernization and Red Tape Reduction Act include:

Improving public access to municipal information by requiring municipalities to post meeting minutes, financial statements and bylaws on a public website starting in 2027. In advance of these changes taking effect, government will begin posting municipal financial statements to saskatchewan.ca in January 2026.

Supporting local governance by requiring municipalities to offer orientation training after each general election in order to better support council members in their roles. Additional amendments will also strengthen provisions related to harassment by making harassment of municipal employees an offence under the municipal Acts.

Red tape reductions including improving the fairness and efficiency of property assessment appeals; more efficient tools to address dangerous animals, illegal dumping, and collecting tax arrears from delinquent oil and gas companies; replacing special service areas in rural municipalities with a simpler taxation tool; and removing duplicate forms for newly elected councillors and unnecessary reporting requirements to government.

The Ministry of Government Relations began consultation on The Cities Act, The Municipalities Act, and The Northern Municipalities Act, 2010 in 2024 with stakeholders and the public which resulted in the prioritization of these amendments.

Upon passage, the majority of the amendments would come into force immediately. The ministry will continue to listen to and work with stakeholders to develop related regulatory changes and provide education, awareness and technical advice to municipalities.

Details on the The Municipalities Modernization and Red Tape Reduction Act are available online.

