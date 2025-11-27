President Cyril Ramaphosa on launch of 16 Days of Activism

Today, we mark the beginning of our annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign, which takes place between today, 25 November and 10 December 2025.

This year, the campaign is themed: "Letsema: Men, Women, Boys and Girls working together to end Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF)".

The theme is anchored on our commitment to developing positive masculinity and its significance to our efforts to prevent, fight, and eliminate the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide. We are clear that our fight against GBVF cannot afford to leave men and boys behind.

This year, we are three years short of three decades—the 27th Anniversary—since the adoption of a campaign that has, over the years, raised much-needed awareness of the devastating impact that gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) has on women and children, and the very social fabric of our society. Over the years, the 16 Days of Activism have also enabled us to shine the spotlight on the societal and systemic causes of violence against women and girls in a manner that enables us to mobilise.

Addressing the recently held G20 Social Summit President Ramaphosa said, "No society can thrive for as long as gender-based violence and femicide continues and the agency of women is denied.

The violence perpetrated by men against women erodes the social fabric of nations.

It imposes a heavy burden that constrains development and weakens inclusive growth.

Men and boys are critical partners in transforming harmful norms and advancing gender justice.

They must be actively involved in challenging inherited attitudes, power imbalances and social structures that normalise violence and silence survivors."

On Thursday, 4 December 2025, President Ramaphosa will address a Men's Indaba against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, organised by the Office of the Premier of the Free State Province. The President will be calling on men to be more active and involved in preventing the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide.

