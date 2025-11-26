When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: November 26, 2025 FDA Publish Date: November 26, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared pecans and wheat Company Name: Silvestri Sweet, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Bark candy with nuts and fruit

Silvestri Sweets Inc. of Geneva, IL is voluntarily recalling its 5-ounce bags of Choceur branded Holiday Barks because they may contain undeclared allergens.

Choceur branded Cookie Butter Holiday Bark may contain undeclared pecans. People who have allergies to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Choceur branded Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark may contain undeclared wheat. People who have allergies to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled items were distributed nationwide through Aldi grocery stores.

Cookie Butter Holiday Bark is packed in 5 oz. Choceur branded stand up pouch bags with the lot # 29225 and best by date on 05/2026, which are printed on the back of each bag.

Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark is packed in 5 oz. Choceur branded stand up pouch bags with the lot # 29225 and best by date on 08/2026, which are printed on the back of each bag.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark had been packaged in Cookie Butter Holiday Bark packages resulting in undeclared pecan, and that the Cookie Butter Holiday Bark has been packaged in Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark packages resulting in undeclared wheat. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem may have been caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are urged to discard the product.

Consumers with questions may contact Silvestri Sweets at 1-630-232-2500 – M-F 8:30am – 4:30pm CST.