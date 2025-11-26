St. Mark's Sr. Sec Public School, Meera Bagh, New Delhi Partners with Evertreen to Grow a Greener Future

LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Mark's Sr. Sec Public School, Meera Bagh, New Delhi, part of Upschool’s The Wonderful World of Trees program, has partnered with Evertreen to turn environmental education into meaningful action. Through this collaboration, the school supports tree-planting projects worldwide, helping restore forests and protect the planet.



Education That Takes Root

By engaging with Upschool’s environmental curriculum, students at St. Mark's Sr. Sec Public School learn the importance of caring for the Earth. Now, that lesson becomes even more tangible: each tree planted represents a real, lasting contribution to a healthier future.



Transparent and Trackable Impact

With Evertreen’s platform, the school can follow the growth of its trees through geo-tracking and satellite monitoring. Students, teachers, and families can witness the positive impact of their forest and better understand the value of their commitment.



Cultivating Change Together

St. Mark's Sr. Sec Public School and Evertreen share a common vision: empowering young people to build a more sustainable world through small actions that create a global impact.

Evertreen is proud to collaborate with St. Mark's Sr. Sec Public School, Meera Bagh, New Delhi as part of The Wonderful World of Trees, combining education and environmental stewardship in a journey that plants the seeds of a brighter future.

