Oxford Kingdom School China Joins Upschool’s 'The Wonderful World of Trees' to Inspire Global Environmental Action

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxford Kingdom School China has officially joined “The Wonderful World of Trees”, Upschool’s global educational initiative that connects students to real-world environmental action through tree planting and sustainability learning.

Education that Grows Beyond the Classroom

Through this inspiring program, students at Oxford Kingdom School China are discovering the vital importance of trees and ecosystems, while actively contributing to reforestation efforts around the world. Guided by Upschool’s interactive lessons and projects, they are developing both ecological awareness and a sense of shared global responsibility.

Real Trees, Real Impact

In partnership with Evertreen, trees planted by participating schools are geo-tracked with unique GPS coordinates, allowing students to see their growing forest and measure the environmental impact of their efforts. This hands-on experience bridges knowledge and action, showing young learners how education can directly support the planet.

A Partnership Rooted in Purpose

Oxford Kingdom School China’s involvement in The Wonderful World of Trees highlights its dedication to building a generation of environmentally conscious global citizens. By joining Upschool and Evertreen in this mission, the school empowers students to learn, act, and create lasting positive change—tree by tree, lesson by lesson.

