Peak Performance Medical Center Brings Functional Medicine Clinic With 200 Years Combined Expertise To Florida

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indian Rocks Beach, FL, November 26th, 2025: Steel City Medical Center , owned by Bo Hamlett, comes to the Tampa Bay area under its new banner, Peak Performance Medical Center (PPMC) to deliver superior wellness outcomes for aging men and women. PPMC's primary service lineup includes regenerative medicine, hormone replacement therapies, weight loss solutions, and peptides. These services address common age-related issues such as low energy, muscle loss, erectile dysfunction , obesity, perimenopause, low testosterone , and more.With personalized, professional care as the focus, Peak Performance Medical Center boasts a full staff with clinical training experience across all center roles from reception to treatment. Additionally, PPMC is privately owned, free from VC or corporate-funded decisions that are otherwise pervasive in the space. This ownership model “Allows us to put patient interests first.” States Hamlett.Founder, Bo Hamlett, delivers patient care methodologies based on his own experience successfully treating his low testosterone and erectile dysfunction experienced in his mid-forties. Having spent years exploring all of the treatment options available, he often refers to himself as the clinical trial for what is now PPMC’s signature line of advanced products and services. These modalities have successfully treated thousands of patients experiencing erectile dysfunction, low testosterone, obesity, perimenopause, and more.With a bold, care-driven mission, Bo Hamlett states, “PPMC is not big pharma. PPMC is not a corporate healthcare or sales system. Relationships with compounders and vendors are tier-1 and highly personal. Every product is pre-vetted to deliver the highest level of care. The PPMC promise is to always put patients first, over profits.”Also, this patient-focused ideology is reinforced with a strategic partnership, including Dr. Valerie Donaldson as the organization’s medical director. Dr. Donaldson is a specialist in regenerative medicine, as well as the specialist who cured PPMC’s founder.For men and women looking to discover Florida locations near them, learn more about becoming a patient, and what services are offered, inquiries are invited at:

