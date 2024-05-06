Gideon Owen Wine Company Unveils Chalet-Style Restaurant and Bar Renovation on Catawba Island in Port Clinton, Ohio
Gourmet American cuisine, custom cocktails, and craft brews invite one and all to Vacation Land on Catawba IslandPORT CLINTON, OHIO, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gideon Owen Wine Company is delighted to announce its newly renovated chalet-style restaurant and bar, offering sweeping views and an upscale atmosphere that is accessible-friendly, ideal for friends, families, singles, and large groups. Nestled in Port Clinton, this reimagined space features cozy fireside dining where guests can unwind and indulge in award-winning wines and modern American cuisine.
The renovated restaurant showcases a blend of rustic charm and modern sophistication, providing an idyllic setting for dining and socializing. Guests can savor a modern menu created from its scratch kitchen, where fresh, locally sourced ingredients from Quinstock Farms are used when available and in season. Featured items include the prime rib and lobster bisque along with traditional favorites like mile-high burgers, custom pizzas, and innovative dessert creations like the Warm Butter Cake.
Central to the dining experience is the new custom cocktail and wine bar, where patrons can enjoy handcrafted cocktails made with locally sourced ingredients and wines produced on-site (cellar tours are available). This addition elevates Gideon Owen into a must-visit bar near Port Clinton, Ohio, offering a unique blend of libations against the backdrop of Lake Erie.
Gideon Ownen is more than just a restaurant in Port Clinton, Ohio. It is a luxurious, yet laid-back retreat where guests can explore a hidden history of wine production on Catawba Island.
The Gideon Owen retreat is a versatile venue, perfect for corporate events, wine-themed weddings, and as a picturesque backdrop for their Holiday Market.
Gideon Owen Wine Company invites locals and visitors alike to indulge in a new type of restaurant experience, blending culinary excellence with a laid-back vibe. For those seeking more than just a restaurant near Port Clinton (in Catawba) that offers unparalleled charm and hospitality, Gideon Owen is the ultimate destination for your laid-back, luxurious, Lake Erie lifestyle.
For more information and reservations, please contact Jason Borgio, General Manager, at (419) 797-4445. Visit Gideon Owen Wine Company online at www.gideonowenwine.com for menu details and upcoming events.
Jason Borgio, General Manager
Gideon Owen Wine Company
+1 419-797-4445
gm@gideonowenwine.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram