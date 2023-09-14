Dedicated to Sustainable Development & Change, GSEP Global Youth Leadership Summer Camp Comes to a Triumphant Conclusion

From Left: Dr. Wale Idris Ajibade, Madeline Xie (founder of GSEP, receiver of the Best Social Entrepreneur Award), Jing Zhao Cesarone, Cathy Peng, and Nancy Zhang

Guosheng Golf Academy coached seven teams as they fought for the "Swing for Smile" Golf Tournament award. The winners and participants donated their prizes to the "Shenzhen Youth Growth and Care Fund".