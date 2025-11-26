PanTerra Expands Streams.AI with New Add-Ons for Reputation Protection and Call-Flow Automation

Reputation Protection and Call‑Flow Automation Reputation Management & Streamlets benefits for IT and CX leaders

CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PanTerra Networks released two new Streams.AI features on November 26, 2025: Phone Number Reputation Management and Streamlets™ (PanTerra's visual programming platform for call-flow automation).

Reputation Management monitors phone numbers across AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile and automatically remediates spam labels. Streamlets™ is included at no additional cost with every Streams.AI seat.

Unidentified and mislabeled calls materially depress answer rates.

Independent research shows that most Americans don't answer calls from unknown numbers—Pew Research found 8 in 10 U.S. adults generally ignore unknown callers, and a 2025 Google survey reports 60% typically reject or ignore such calls; Google also notes 31% missed at least one important call because it was incorrectly labeled as spam.

PanTerra's own documentation further notes that when numbers are spam-labeled, businesses can see a 40–60% drop in answer rates.

Together, these data points underscore the need for continuous monitoring and remediation.

Phone Number Reputation Management

PanTerra's Reputation Management add-on provides 24/7 multi-carrier monitoring (AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile) and automatic remediation when spam labels appear, supported by STIR/SHAKEN alignment, KYC-based onboarding, and integrated real-time dashboards inside the Streams.AI admin experience.

Most labels are remediated in 2–3 business days. Pricing is $10 per number per month, and PanTerra estimates $6,000+ in annual savings for 100-number fleets versus typical alternatives. Month-to-month availability is supported.

Streamlets™ (Visual Programming for Call-Flow Automation)

Streamlets™ is PanTerra's visual programming platform for creating sophisticated call-flow automation, included with every Streams.AI seat.

Using a flowchart-based interface with structured logic blocks, conditional routing, and variable management, Streamlets enables technical administrators and IT teams to build enterprise-grade IVR workflows and complex call-handling scenarios without traditional software development—and without the per-user licensing fees that enterprise contact center solutions typically require.

Many enterprise CX platforms charge $50–$75 per user per month for advanced call-flow automation, IVR capabilities, and workflow design features as premium add-ons to their base contact center packages. PanTerra models a three-year savings of $117,000 for a 50-user organization by including Streamlets™ with every seat at no additional cost.

Representative Capabilities:

- PCI-DSS–compliant payment collection flows with credit card validation and processing

- REST API integrations for real-time external data lookups and account validation

- Multilingual IVR routing with language detection and queue assignment

- Advanced business-hours and holiday logic with time and location-based routing variations

- Conditional branching and nested workflows for complex call scenarios

- Unlimited workflows included with each seat at no additional cost

Streamlets is designed for IT administrators, system integrators, and technical operations teams familiar with call-flow logic and conditional programming concepts. Organizations currently paying premium fees for enterprise contact center automation can eliminate those incremental costs while gaining greater control over their customer communication workflows.

AI-Powered Customer Engagement: Platform and Availability

Both add-ons run on PanTerra's cloud platform, which PanTerra cites as delivering 99.999% uptime.

Reputation Management and Streamlets are available today to current and new Streams.AI customers.

"These add-ons focus on measurable outcomes: keeping legitimate calls answered and making complex call flows easier to deploy at scale," said Arthur Chang, President & CEO of PanTerra Networks. "Transparent per-number pricing for reputation protection and including Streamlets™ with every seat lower operational risk and total cost of ownership for IT and CX teams."

The combined solution helps regulated industries—such as healthcare, financial services, and legal—achieve operational efficiency without compromising compliance.

PanTerra is set to deliver further AI-powered enhancements in 2026 to its growing client base, as it continues to transform the customer-engaging business communication market.

About PanTerra Networks

PanTerra is a leading provider of secure, AI-powered customer-engaging communication solutions, serving mid-market and enterprise organizations with a focus on performance, reliability, and customer success. With over a decade of innovation in the customer engagement and UCaaS space, PanTerra continues to deliver intelligent solutions that help teams move faster, collaborate smarter, and connect better.

Learn more at: www.panterranetworks.com

