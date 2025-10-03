PanTerra and Five9 Announce Webinar on Transforming Healthcare Communications with AI

PanTerra and Five9 Healthcare webinar PanTerra and Five9 Healthcare webinar hosts

Healthcare runs on trust and timely communication. PanTerra, together with Five9, is bringing it all together to show how AI can eliminate inefficiencies and give patients the experience they expect.” — Shawn Boehme, Director of Sales, PanTerra Networks

CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PanTerra Networks, a leader in AI-powered business communications, announced a live webinar with powerhouse Five9: “Transforming Healthcare Communications: Perfecting the AI-Driven Patient Experiences”, set to take place on October 16th, 11AM - EST.

Healthcare organizations face mounting pressure: patient expectations for fast responses continue to rise, staff workloads are at critical levels, and fragmented systems create costly inefficiencies.

The live event is a rare chance to explore how healthcare organizations can leverage AI to improve patient engagement, reduce staff burnout, and ensure HIPAA-compliant communication across every channel.

The webinar will highlight how the combination of PanTerra’s Streams.AI business communications platform with Five9’s intelligent contact center capabilities are creating a seamless ecosystem that solves these challenges.

What to expect from the Webinar?

Attendees will walk away with a clear picture of how AI is already solving real-world problems in patient experience.

The session will look at how AI-driven tools can proactively manage call surges, automate repetitive tasks, and provide patients with accurate, timely, and empathetic responses without overburdening staff.

Topics include:

The Healthcare Communication Challenge — How outdated systems cause delays, burnout, and patient dissatisfaction.

Real-World Results — How hospitals, clinics, and medical practices are reducing call abandonment, cutting costs, and improving patient trust.

Compliance & Security — Meeting HIPAA requirements across phone, video, and digital channels.

ROI You Can Measure — Proven outcomes that show increased efficiency, faster response times, and better patient satisfaction.

The Power of Partnership — How Streams.AI and Five9 combine to deliver unified, HIPAA-compliant communication.

Featured Speakers

The panel of experts brings both technological insight and frontline healthcare experience.

It’ll be a one-of-a-kind event to hear from leaders who understand the precise demands of healthcare communications, and how AI can be safely and effectively integrated into existing workflows.

Speakers include:

Shawn Boehme, PanTerra Networks — Exploring unified communications and AI reception in healthcare.

Roni Jamesmeyer, Five9 — Addressing key healthcare pain points and sharing use cases.

Neal Pearson, Five9 — Demonstrating AI-driven patient engagement and omnichannel solutions.

"Healthcare runs on trust and timely communication,” said Boehme. “So together with Five9, we’re bringing it all together to show providers how AI can eliminate inefficiencies, empower staff, and give patients the responsive, personalized experience they expect.”

The 45-minute session will conclude with a live Q&A. Attendees will also gain access to a free assessment, custom demo, and ROI analysis to help evaluate how AI-driven communications can work in their organizations.

Event Details:

Title: Transforming Healthcare Communications: Perfecting the AI-Driven Patient Experiences

Date: October 16th

Time: 11AM - EST

Format: Live Online Webinar (45 minutes + Q&A)

Registration: http://bit.ly/4pkLQJT

About PanTerra Networks

PanTerra is a leading provider of secure, AI-powered customer engaging communication solutions, serving mid-market and enterprise organizations with a focus on performance, reliability, and customer success. With over a decade of innovation in the customer engagement and UCaaS space, PanTerra continues to deliver intelligent solutions that help teams move faster, collaborate smarter, and connect better.

Learn more at: https://www.panterranetworks.com

Contact information:

For more information, please visit www.panterranetworks.com or call us at +1 800.805.0558 or email us at info@panterranetworks.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.