Pat-Down Search Not Rendered Unnecessary Because Detainee Was Handcuffed, C.A. Says

It was not unreasonable for a police officer to conduct a pat-down search of a detained suspect who was in handcuffs, Div. Six of this district’s Court of Appeal declared yesterday, rejecting the contention that the appellant could not have posed a danger to officers while restrained.

 

