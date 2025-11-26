‘Ministerial Exception’ Doesn’t Bar Wage-and-Hour Claim

Div. Five of the First District Court of Appeal has reversed a summary judgment in favor a Zen Buddhist church in a wage-and-hour dispute, rejecting the judge’s notion that the action is barred under the “ministerial exception” to employer-liability laws and repudiating the contrary view of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

