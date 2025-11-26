Santa Clarita International Film Festival Unveils Inaugural Comedy Festival Featuring Top Comics and Industry Judges

SCIFF launches its first two-night comedy festival, featuring top comics, industry judges, and a grand prize performance at The Ice House.

SANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASESanta Clarita International Film Festival (SCIFF) Announces Inaugural SCIFF Comedy Festival Hosted and Produced by Comedian, Lauren CaputoSanta Clarita, CA — The Santa Clarita International Film Festival (SCIFF) is thrilled to announce the debut of its first-ever SCIFF Comedy Festival, a two-night celebration of stand-up comedy dedicated to giving comics meaningful stage time, professional development, and career-elevating opportunities. Hosted and produced by stand-up comedian, actor, and writer Lauren Caputo, the festival embraces the spirit of being run by comics, for comics, with top awards including a performance spot at the iconic Ice House Comedy Club.Lauren Caputo, who has performed at renowned venues such as The Comedy Store and The Ice House, brings her passion for comedy and comic-centered programming to this inaugural event. The festival will take place over two evenings during SCIFF 2025. On Friday, December 12, participating comedians will compete in the first round, followed by personalized feedback from an expert panel of judges—Lizzie Rose, Joel Brill, and Joanne Scorcia, who also serves as SCIFF’s opening night host. The night will be headlined by the hilarious Kristi McHugh, setting the tone for an exciting kickoff.The competition culminates on Saturday, December 13, with finalists returning to the stage, applying the notes they received on opening night to deliver their standout performances. The evening will feature headliner Kareem Matthews, and by the end of the night, one comic will be crowned the SCIFF 2025 Comedy Fest Winner, earning the coveted prize of performing live at the legendary Ice House in Pasadena.SCIFF Founder and Executive Director Lisa deSouza shared her enthusiasm for the festival’s expansion into comedy, stating, “I am so thrilled that Lauren has come on board to take our comedy program to the next level. I have always wanted to build a respected comedy festival and Lauren was just the person to help us do this. I can't wait to see what a success this year's comedy will be.”Host and producer Lauren Caputo echoed that excitement, noting, “I have always wanted to build a festival for comics by comics. SCIFF has always said that they were a festival for independent filmmakers created by independent filmmakers. It seemed to be a perfect fit. I wanted to give the participating comics what I would want in a festival.”With a powerhouse team, standout headliners, and a format centered on growth and opportunity, the inaugural SCIFF Comedy Festival promises to become a premier destination for rising comedic talent. For more information about SCIFF or festival programming, visit sciff.org.Media Contact:Santa Clarita International Film Festivalpress@sciff.org

