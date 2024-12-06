SCIFF 2024 Returns and Will Celebrate Independent Artistry and Diversity

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Santa Clarita International Film Festival (SCIFF) returns for its fourth year this December and in dazzling proportions too. Starting on December 12th and ending on December 15th, 2024, SCIFF looks to continue its upward trajectory towards becoming the leading platform on which indie artists in Los Angeles and beyond can showcase their craft. From its origins in films to subsequent inclusion of art, comedy, music, and more, SCIFF has brilliantly evolved over the years.This year, SCIFF solidifies its reputation as a launching pad for up-and-coming creators with several exciting new initiatives. One of the standout additions is a partnership with Indie Films R Us, an innovative indie streaming platform operating on a pay-per-view model that shares revenue directly with filmmakers. The platform will host its official launch and networking party at SCIFF on December 13th, creating an unparalleled opportunity for filmmakers to connect with distributors and industry leaders. “Independent filmmakers are struggling in this industry right now,” said SCIFF Founder and Executive Director, Lisa deSouza. “They put their heart and soul into these projects only to get paid pennies in return and that is if they get any distribution at all. Indie Films R Us looks to level the playing field by creating a recognizable hub for great, up-and-coming independent films while fairly compensating these filmmakers for their work. It’s revolutionary and we are thrilled that SCIFF can be a part of this!”Additionally, SCIFF is proud to offer its own revenue-sharing program, ensuring that participating filmmakers receive financial support for their hard work and creativity. With sponsorship from California Pictures, SCIFF goes a step further in fostering industry connections by hosting a networking event where filmmakers can engage directly with distributors. “I, and we, wholeheartedly support SCIFF for its creative origins, the business connections it fosters, and the relationships we can all build world wide. It’s time for a fresh, new festival/market where independent talent can be discovered,” said Steven Istock, President & CEO of California Pictures.This year’s lineup is also a testament to SCIFF’s national appeal, featuring performers and acts from across the U.S., including Texas, Las Vegas, New York, and Atlanta. The festival’s Women’s and DEI Programs remain key highlights, offering screenings, panel discussions, and pitch sessions that amplify underrepresented voices in filmmaking.An art gallery will showcase artist Isidro Zepeda’s latest collection. “Ancestral Codifications examines the interwoven threads of identity, tradition, and futurity, inviting viewers to deconstruct the semiotics of modernity by exploring ancestral and spiritual remembrance,” stated Zepeda. “Being able to show this work at SCIFF highlights the festival’s dedication to bringing new voices and ideas to the forefront.” SCIFF’s commitment to activism will also be on display when the third recipient of SCIFF’s Activism Award is presented to award winning author and filmmaker, Christina Stevens.Special guest appearances include author and historian, Luis Reyes who will be presenting his book “Viva Hollywood” which is a history of Latinos in the industry; actor John Castellanos (best known for his role in “General Hospital”) who will be hosting a book reading; and Rikki Rockett of Poison, who will receive the SCIFF 2024 Generational Influencer Award. Actress and comedian Daheli Hall will kick off the festivities as the Opening Night MC on December 12.Santa Clarita, dubbed “Hollywood North,” provides a vibrant backdrop for the festival, with 70% of its residents working in the entertainment industry. Whether you’re a cinephile, an artist, or a lover of culture, SCIFF 2024 promises something for everyone.For tickets and information, visit www.sciff.org . Join us as we celebrate creativity, foster connections, and champion the future of independent art.

