Mobile clinic brings healthcare to vulnerable patients

A new mobile health service has been launched in Adelaide’s CBD that offers medical care to people experiencing homelessness, marginalisation, or drug and alcohol addiction.

The Tapa Marnirniapinthi Mobile Alcohol and Other Drugs (AOD) Clinic is a Sconsulting room on wheels that visits different city locations, delivering essential healthcare to people who are homeless, transient or substance-dependent.

Tapa Marnirniapinthi means ‘Journey towards Healing’.

Operated by the Drug and Alcohol Service of South Australia (DASSA), the Mobile AOD Clinic has been established through an $898,000 investment over three years from the Malinauskas Labor Government.

This funding has enabled the purchase of a purpose-built vehicle that is fully equipped and staffed with a doctor and nurse, ensuring it can make a positive impact on the health outcomes of some of the state’s most vulnerable people.

It follows a trial of the service that began last year and relied on borrowed equipment and the Northern Adelaide Local Health Network’s Watto Purrunna Aboriginal Health Service van to run small, outdoor clinics.

Patients who are eligible to access the Tapa Marnirniapinthi Mobile AOD Clinic include:

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who are transient, marginalised, substance-dependent or experiencing homelessness

Non-Aboriginal people experiencing homelessness and substance-dependence.

Locations visited by the Clinic are identified based on need, with input gathered from the Department for Human Services, South Australian Police, homelessness services, Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations, and local councils, as well as through community consultation, service feedback and information from the patients themselves.

The Clinic is wrapped in artwork by Ngarrindjeri, Kaurna and Yankunytjatjara artist Allan Sumner, which reflects the goal of reducing the health burdens of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. It symbolises early intervention, continuity of care, and partnerships with Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations and Local Health Networks.

More than 200 people have been supported through this service since it was formally established in September, including a man with a heroin addiction who hadn’t sought health care for 25 years but had wounds that needed treating. When he visited the clinic he wasn’t judged or turned away due to intoxication, and was able to access treatment and follow-up assessments that helped his wounds heal.

This experience helped the man gain the trust and confidence to return for advice on symptoms that led to a Hepatitis C diagnosis, with the treatment he received helping him not only recover from the condition, but ultimately make the decision to stop using heroin.

The Mobile AOD Clinic’s staff assist clients with follow-up appointments, make referrals to withdrawal services, and offer alcohol and drug education.

When it isn’t being used for clinical care, the vehicle offers health promotion and education at community events.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

It is critical that all South Australians can access medical care.

The Mobile AOD Clinic is a fantastic service that allows some of our state’s most vulnerable people to receive treatment and referral right then and there.

This is another fantastic community health service that our Government is investing in to help reduce the pressure on our emergency departments and alleviate pressure on our hospital system.

This service also helps build trust and confidence in our health system for people who are so vulnerable or marginalised that they might not feel comfortable seeking help in a hospital or bricks-and-mortar clinic.

Attributable to Nat Cook

The Tapa Marnirnirniapinthi Mobile AOD Clinic demonstrates the Government’s commitment to innovative and collaborative health care that improves outcomes for transient, marginalised and substance-dependent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the CBD.

For people experiencing homelessness, attending a GP clinic or emergency department can feel overwhelming and out of reach. This barrier means many vulnerable community members miss out on vital, life-changing care.

This program is an important step toward holistic, client-led and accessible health care solutions. It reflects our Government’s focus on innovation and adaptability to achieve better health and wellbeing outcomes for our most vulnerable.

Everyone deserves accessible and safe healthcare, no matter their circumstances.

Attributable to DASSA Statewide Clinical Director, Dr Victoria Cock

Our current DASSA services are excellent but systems to access care are often complex and stigmatised for people experiencing homeless and substance issues, especially those in the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island population.

We decided to take the care to the people rather than expect everyone to come to us.

The aim is to build trust and relationships in an environment that is welcoming, friendly and unintimidating.

Attributable to DASSA Aboriginal Clinical Services and Strategy Director, Mark Thompson

This newly funded expansion formalises and scales what began as an unfunded pilot.

Focusing on Aboriginal clients and people experiencing homelessness, the Mobile AOD Clinic removes barriers to healthcare access.

You don’t need an appointment, you can simply show up and our staff are ready to help.