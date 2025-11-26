Vote for your favourite SA wine tourism business

Release date: 26/11/25

South Australians are encouraged to vote in the Global Great Wine Capitals Best Of Wine Tourism People’s Choice Award, with six local businesses in the running to be crowned the world’s favourite.

South Australian winners in the prestigious 2026 Best Of Wine Tourism Awards announced at the SA Wine Industry Dinner in September are now eligible for the People’s Choice Award.

The awards celebrate innovation and excellence in wine tourism across the world’s greatest wine regions.

The South Australian wine tourism businesses in the running are:

Mount Lofty House and Estate, Adelaide Hills - South Australian Winner, Accommodation

Vinteloper, Adelaide Hills - South Australian Winner, Architecture and Landscape

Wonderground Barossa, Barossa - South Australian Winner, Art and Culture

Maxwell Wines, McLaren Vale - Global Winner , Culinary Experiences

, Culinary Experiences Bottle Shock, Gumeracha - South Australian Winner, Innovative Wine Tourism Experiences; Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices

SA eBikes, McLaren Vale – South Australian Winner, Wine Tourism Services

Maxwell Wines received international recognition earlier this month, when it was named a Global Winner in the prestigious 2026 awards night in France during the Great Wine Capitals (GWC) Gala Dinner. The top international honour celebrates their exceptional food and wine offerings and their elevated cellar door experience.

The awards are an initiative of the GWC Global Network, an exclusive group of 11 internationally renowned wine regions. Member regions include Adelaide (South Australia), Bordeaux (France), Bilbao–Rioja (Spain), Hawke’s Bay (New Zealand), Lausanne (Switzerland), Mainz–Rheinhessen (Germany), Mendoza (Argentina), Porto (Portugal), San Francisco–Napa Valley (USA), Valparaíso–Casablanca Valley (Chile), and Verona (Italy).

Membership of the network is a partnership between the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA), the South Australian Tourism Commission, the South Australian Wine Industry Association, and the University of Adelaide.

Voting for the People’s Choice Award closes on 8 December 2025. For more information visit: People's Choice Award - Great Wine Capitals

Quotes

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

The diversity and innovation represented amongst South Australia’s Best Of Wine Tourism finalists highlight why we are one of only 12 Global Great Wine Capitals.

From established to up and coming wine tourism offerings, these experiences cement our global reputation as a leader of good food and wine and give visitors a reason to stay longer and explore more of South Australia.

Congratulations and good luck to all the nominees – South Australia, it’s time to cast your vote!

Attributable to Clare Scriven

Congratulations again to our South Australian winners who are now in the running for a Global Best Of Wine Tourism People’s Choice Award.

All the businesses in the running for the award exemplify the innovation, professionalism and unique character that has helped South Australia cement its international reputation as a must-visit destination for wine and wine tourism experiences.

I encourage everyone to cast a vote and help celebrate these outstanding wine tourism businesses, support our producers, and attract more visitors to our great state.