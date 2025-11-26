Anthony Mattison Sentenced to 50 Years to Life for Murder

Today, Anthony Mattison was sentenced to 50 years to life imprisonment for the murder of Jasmine Garnett in Clay County. Additionally, he was sentenced to 48 to 50 years imprisonment for Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony. The sentences were pronounced in Adams County District Court by agreement of the parties.

On September 17, 2022, Anthony Mattison killed 24-year-old Jasmine Garnett, abandoning her body on a rural Clay County Road near Harvard, Nebraska. Jasmine Garnett was found deceased on October 5, 2022. Mattison was arrested on September 27, 2022, following an incident with the Hastings Police Department, where he discharged a firearm at officers. Mattison entered into a global plea agreement with Clay and Adams County in August of 2025.

Mattison was also sentenced today for two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder for shooting at law enforcement and received a sentence of 45 to 50 years imprisonment on each charge. Each Adams County charge was ordered to be served concurrently to one another, but the Adams County sentences were ordered to be served consecutively to his sentences from Clay County.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, SCALES Task Force, Hastings Police Department, Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, Adams County Attorney’s Office, and the Clay County Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation, arrest, and prosecution of Mattison.