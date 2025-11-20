Carrie Jones Sentenced to Life in Prison for First-Degree Murder

Today, Carrie Jones was sentenced to life in prison in Cedar County District Court for the First-Degree Murder of Gene Twiford in Laurel, Nebraska. Carrie Jones was found guilty of aiding and abetting her husband, Jason Jones, in the First-Degree Murder of Gene Twiford.

In addition to the First-Degree Murder conviction, she was also convicted of Tampering with Physical Evidence and Accessory to a Felony. The trial was held in Madison County after a change of venue was granted by the Court. In addition to life in prison, Carrie Jones was sentenced to 5-10 years in prison for Tampering with Physical Evidence, and 16 to 20 years in prison for Accessory to a Felony.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office prosecuted Carrie Jones in a quadruple murder trial that began on July 28th, 2025. The jury reached its verdict on August 7th in the trial held in Madison County. Carrie Jones was found guilty on all counts.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Laurel Police Department, State Fire Marshal, and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office assisted in the investigation, arrest, and prosecution of this case.