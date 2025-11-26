New quarterly Child Welfare report tracks progress, challenges

This month, the Oregon Department of Human Services published a new, quarterly report with key data points and information showing progress, challenges, and work under way to improve the Child Welfare system.

ODHS historically has provided monthly progress reports to the Governor, but has expanded the format so it can give the public access to more comprehensive information about Child Welfare.

“The work we do in Child Welfare is critical and impacts the lives of families and communities across the state every day,” said Liesl Wendt, ODHS Director. “We have heard loud and clear the need for increased transparency about how we are doing and what plans we have in place to make things better. This report is an important step in that direction.”

Highlights in this quarter’s report include:

We are increasing the placement of children with relatives (family and friends), which is crucial for health child and adolescent development.

ODHS is among only a few states that are meeting or exceeding all three of the federal standards for ensuring that children transitioning from foster care find permanent homes with families, either by reunifying with their parents or through guardianship or adoption.

Through focused attention on staff recruitment, retention and professional development opportunities, we have reduced caseworker vacancies.

The Family Preservation demonstration project aimed at keeping families together is showing positive results.

The report also includes key metrics tracked by the department, such as timely assessments, maltreatment in care, the number of children in care and foster care capacity, and the number and types of reports coming into the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline (ORCAH).

Earlier this year, ODHS initiated a Safety Action Plan to improve safety for children in care and those who come to the attention of the agency through ORCAH. The plan includes changes in screening, assessments, safety decision making and critical incident review.

“Keeping children safe is the fundamental goal of the Child Welfare system,” said Rolanda Garcia, interim Child Welfare director. “While we have made great strides, we know there is more work to do. The changes we are making through the Safety Action Plan aim to accelerate progress in improving outcomes for children and families.”