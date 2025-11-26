Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,654 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,942 in the last 365 days.

Justice Crothers Announces Retirement

Justice Daniel J. Crothers has sent the letter below to the Governor notifying Governor Armstrong of his retirement from the Surpeme Court effective February 28, 2026.

After starting his career in public service as an Assistant State's Attorney in Walsh County followed by a career in private practice, Justice Crothers was appointed to the Supreme Court by Governor John Hoeven in 2005. He was then elected to an unexpired term in 2008, and re-elected in both 2012, and 2022.

Link to Justice Crothers' biography: https://www.ndcourts.gov/supreme-court/justices/danieljcrothers

Download Justice Crothers' letter to Governor Armstrong.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Justice Crothers Announces Retirement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more