Justice Crothers Announces Retirement

Justice Daniel J. Crothers has sent the letter below to the Governor notifying Governor Armstrong of his retirement from the Surpeme Court effective February 28, 2026.

After starting his career in public service as an Assistant State's Attorney in Walsh County followed by a career in private practice, Justice Crothers was appointed to the Supreme Court by Governor John Hoeven in 2005. He was then elected to an unexpired term in 2008, and re-elected in both 2012, and 2022.

Link to Justice Crothers' biography: https://www.ndcourts.gov/supreme-court/justices/danieljcrothers

Download Justice Crothers' letter to Governor Armstrong.