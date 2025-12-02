First Ever Analyst Report Evaluating Telecom Consultants Serving Multifamily Property Owners Released by Maravedis

Property Owners' Independent Guide to Telecom Consultants in Multifamily Business Model & Ethics

New report examines 11 consulting firms, revealing significant differences in business models and alignment with property owner interests

Property owners are in the business of managing real estate, not evaluating network architectures or decoding ISP contract terms. Our report gives them the independent analysis they need.” — Adlane Fellah

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maravedis Research, a leading connectivity market research firm, today announced the release of “Property Owners' Guide to Telecom Consultants in Multifamily Real Estate.” This is the first-ever analysis of the telecom consulting industry advising property owners and asset managers on connectivity and technology infrastructure decisions.Technology consultants have become essential intermediaries in the multifamily housing sector as connectivity has evolved from an optional amenity to a critical infrastructure impacting the resident experience and NOI. Connectivity in multifamily is projected to reach $9 billion by 2030, according to Maravedis Research.Property owners and asset managers often lack specialized expertise in telecommunications, network architecture, and vendor negotiations. As a result, property owners increasingly rely on these advisors to navigate complex decisions involving managed Wi-Fi deployments, bulk internet agreements, smart building integration, and ISP contract terms. The stakes are significant: connectivity infrastructure investments can reach hundreds of thousands of dollars per property, while poorly structured agreements can lock owners into unfavorable terms for several years.Property owners and asset managers span a broad spectrum of technology sophistication. Experienced owners who have navigated years of deployments and contract negotiations can assess the quality of recommendations they receive—they know the right questions to ask. They can push back when advice doesn't align with their interests. However, the majority of less experienced owners don't know what they don't know, making them vulnerable to conflicts of interest they cannot detect.“Property owners are in the business of managing real estate, not evaluating network architectures or decoding ISP contract terms. The Property Owners' Independent Guide to Telecom Consultants in Multifamily Real Estate report gives owners the independent analysis they need to make informed decisions about telecom advisory services,” said Adlane Fellah, Chief Analyst at Maravedis Research and author of the report.Comprehensive Analysis of 11 Consulting FirmsThe report provides detailed profiles of 11 telecom consulting firms serving the multifamily market, including Broadband Consulting Group, Brooks BTA, Broadband Consulting Services, Connext Strategies, InfiniSys, Leading Edge Design Group, Managed WiFi, Redpoint Connect, RealPage, RealtyCom, and WhiteSpace Building Technology Advisors.Each profile follows a standardized nine-section analytical framework examining organization background, service model and methodology, ethical framework and vendor relations, technical capabilities and design approach, client engagement patterns, technology evaluation framework, service boundaries and limitations, market perspectives and outlook, and an independent Maravedis Assessment.Various well-respected lawyers told us that property owners are increasingly wary of whom they can trust, which is precisely the question our report sets out to answer. "This is an industry that isn't used to being evaluated. Telecom consulting is a closed world—it took patience, persistence, and diplomacy to get firms on the record and provide comprehensive resources for property owners," Fellah added.The research uncovers substantial variation across the consulting landscape in several critical areas:* Business Models and Compensation: Consultants operate under diverse compensation structures, including retainers, success fees, referral arrangements, and hybrid models. The structures create different incentives. The report examines how these business models affect the advice property owners receive and identifies which arrangements best serve owner interests.* Vendor Independence: While many consultants claim vendor neutrality, the report reveals significant differences in actual practice. Some firms maintain undisclosed referral relationships with vendors, while others demonstrate verifiable independence through transparent processes and documented outcomes.* Technical Depth vs. Transaction Focus: The report distinguishes between consultants who provide comprehensive lifecycle support, from infrastructure design through implementation, monitoring, and technology refresh cycles, versus those focused primarily on deal execution.* Transparency and Professional Standards: Perhaps most revealing, the research identifies consultants who declined to participate in the study, raising questions about operational opacity in an industry where transparency should be foundational.Practical Tools for Decision-MakersBeyond narrative profiles, the report includes comparison matrices allowing property owners to evaluate consultants across more than 45 data points spanning technical credentials, service capabilities, business model alignment, and assessment summaries. These tools enable rapid side-by-side comparison tailored to specific portfolio needs and property types.Research MethodologyThe report draws on detailed questionnaires completed by consulting firm principals, supplemented by in-depth interviews exploring business practices, ethical frameworks, and market perspectives. Maravedis analysts independently verified claims where possible and applied consistent evaluation criteria across all participating firms.Availability“Property Owners' Guide to Telecom Consultants in Multifamily Real Estate” is available now through Maravedis Research. Property owners, asset managers, and industry stakeholders can access the full report by contacting info@maravedis-bwa.com for pricing and details. This report is part of the 2026 MDU Connectivity Research Service.Download the Brochure About Maravedis ResearchMaravedis Research is a telecommunications market research firm specializing in managed connectivity in various verticals, with an in-depth focus on multifamily. The firm produces independent, data-driven analysis covering managed WiFi, bulk internet services, PropTech adoption, and vendor performance across market rental, student housing, senior living, and affordable housing segments. Maravedis serves property owners, technology vendors, and investors seeking objective intelligence on the evolving landscape of multifamily connectivity.

