LYKSTAGE Expands Global Availability and Receives Notice of Allowance for Patent-Pending Watch-Time Monetization Model

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LYKSTAGE , an early-stage yet rapidly growing alternative to YouTube, today announced a series of major milestones that reinforce its mission to create a fair, transparent, and opportunity-rich ecosystem for creators and viewers worldwide.The company has officially received its Notice of Allowance for its patent application covering LYKSTAGE’s first-of-its-kind, watch-time-based monetization system — a breakthrough model designed to reward both creators and viewers for genuine engagement.A New Era for Creator MonetizationUnlike traditional platforms that reward only top-tier creators, LYKSTAGE’s patent-pending model monetizes every 30 seconds of watch time, provided the viewer watches the corresponding ad without skipping.This creates a mutually beneficial system where:• Creators earn from Day One — no thresholds, subscriber minimums, or view count requirements.• Viewers are rewarded for their “monetized watch time units,” turning engagement into redeemable value.This dual-sided model is a significant step forward for the global creator economy, empowering emerging creators, established media houses, and everyday viewers.Strong Early GrowthSince its soft launch, LYKSTAGE has grown to:• 300,000+ registered users• 20,000+ creator channels• A rapidly expanding global creator communityThe platform is completely language-agnostic and geography-agnostic, designed to give creators the freedom to reach audiences anywhere.LYKSTAGE is currently active with monetization capabilities in the United States and India, with plans to unlock more countries as the platform scales.Multi-Screen Global AvailabilityLYKSTAGE is now accessible across nearly every major device ecosystem, offering a seamless viewing experience for users worldwide. The platform is live on: Samsung TV• Apple TV• Android TV & Google TV• Amazon Fire TV• Desktop and Mobile WebIn addition, LYKSTAGE recently launched its Android app, with the iOS app scheduled to go live in the coming days.This multi-platform availability positions LYKSTAGE as one of the few emerging creator-economy platforms with full Smart TV and mobile coverage.A Platform Built for the Future“LYKSTAGE was built to challenge the imbalance in today’s creator ecosystem,” said Adris Chakraborty, Founder of LYKSTAGE. “We wanted to create a platform where creators earn from their very first upload, and where viewers are finally valued for the time and attention they contribute. Receiving our Notice of Allowance is a major validation of our vision and technology.”Explore LYKSTAGECreators, viewers, and media houses can explore the platform and sign up at:About LYKSTAGELYKSTAGE is a next-generation user-generated video platform designed to empower creators and viewers through a unique, watch-time-based monetization model. With presence across Smart TVs, mobile, and web, LYKSTAGE is redefining content engagement through transparency, fairness, and real earnings potential for all.

