India’s No. 1 Coconut Oil Brand*, Parachute, Lights Up Times Square with Diwali Celebration

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Diwali, India’s most loved and trusted coconut oil brand, Parachute, will bring the warmth of Indian tradition to one of the world’s most iconic destinations — Times Square, New York City. As the No. 1 coconut oil brand* in India, Parachute has been a symbol of purity, trust, and care for generations. Now, it is set to celebrate the Festival of Lights on a global stage, carrying the spirit of India across borders.The Diwali celebration on November 9 will be a vibrant showcase of cultural unity and inclusion, with Parachute proudly representing Indian values on an international platform. As the lights of Diwali illuminate Times Square, Parachute will stand as a beacon of purity and tradition, bringing together thousands of South Asians and New Yorker's to honor the Festival of Lights — marking a meaningful milestone for the brand.With over 1 billion bottles sold annually worldwide, Parachute remains a trusted symbol of authenticity. Made from 100% pure coconut oil, the brand’s iconic blue bottle reflects its enduring legacy and uncompromising quality. Its presence in Times Square underscores Parachute’s growing footprint in the U.S. market and its continued commitment to sharing the essence of India with the world.Quote from Marico Spokesperson:“For decades, Parachute has been a part of Indian households — a symbol of care passed down through generations. To see it light up Times Square this Diwali is more than a brand moment; it is an emotional one. It is about taking a piece of India’s heart, warmth, and tradition to the world — a reminder that no matter where we are, the light of our roots continues to shine bright. This vibrant Times Square showcase will illuminate New York City with festive imagery and messages that capture the heart of India, showing how traditions transcend geography and bring people together, wherever they may be.”Note to Editors:*As per Kantar Worldpanel Division Data, MAT December 2024.About Parachute:Parachute is India’s No. 1 coconut oil brand, trusted by millions for over 50 years. Made from 100% pure coconut oil, Parachute has become a global emblem of purity and authenticity, with over one billion bottles sold annually. The brand continues to foster deep cultural connections across generations and is now proudly available in the United States.

