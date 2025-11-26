Patented Woblong® Double-Wing Flyer Named Finalist for 2026 Outdoor Toy of the Year

New Double-Wing Flyer

Revitalizing the Classic Game of Catch

The game of catch is fun again, and everyone in the family can do it. Seeing people of all ages pick up the Woblong and instantly enjoy it is exactly why we created this flyer.” — Miro Bouchakian-Inventor & CEO, Rival Flyer Inc.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rival Flyer Inc., an emerging U.S. sports-toy manufacturer, announced today that its flagship product—the WoblongDouble-Wing Flyer—has been officially named a Finalist for the 2026 Outdoor Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award, the highest honor in the global toy industry and widely regarded as the Oscars of the Toy World.The nomination recognizes the Woblong’s patented, aerospace-inspired double-wing aerodynamic profile, originally created by inventor and Rival Flyer CEO Miro Bouchakian. Unlike traditional discs and rings, the Woblongdelivers a smooth, stable, biplane-helicopter style glide that is easier to throw, more exciting to catch, and engineered to re-ignite America’s love for simple, active outdoor play.A New American-Made Challenger in a Stagnant CategoryAt a time when most flying toys are produced overseas and rely on decades-old designs, Rival Flyer Inc. has introduced a bold new option:U.S.-Patented aerodynamic technologyDesigned, engineered, and molded entirely in Washington StateA new category of “double-wing” flight that blends the lift of a helicopter with the glide of a lightweight airfoil“The Woblong is the first major reinvention of the flying-disc category in years,” said inventor and CEO Miro Bouchakian. “The goal was to create something that feels instantly familiar, but delivers a completely fresh flight experience—one that inspires kids, families, and adults moving again.”Rapid National Growth: Nearly 250 Retailers in First Months of LaunchSince its early 2025 introduction, the Woblonghas seen fast-rising national retail adoption, now available in nearly 250 specialty toy stores, sporting-goods shops, and regional chains across the U.S. With three SKUs planned—including the current Intermediate model, the upcoming Junior model, and a future Pro model—Rival Flyer is positioning Woblong as a multi-SKU outdoor-play platform.A U.S. Manufacturing StoryEvery Woblongis manufactured in Seattle, WA. Rival Flyer Inc.’s commitment to domestic production not only ensures quality and consistency—it supports the Pacific Northwest’s manufacturing ecosystem and reduces supply-chain volatility. Innovative Industries NW, a plastics engineering and molding company, manufactures the product for Rival Flyer. "They gave us the opportunity to create something of quality while giving us just in time inventory logistics", said Bouchakian.Industry Recognition at the Highest LevelAs a TOTY Finalist, the Woblongnow stands alongside top brands and major global manufacturers. The nomination, evaluated by leaders across the toy industry, highlights:Innovative engineeringPlay value and user experienceDesign excellencePotential for lasting category impact“This recognition means a tremendous amount to our small team,” said Bouchakian. “We’re a family-run company competing on the world stage—and proving that American-made innovation can still lead the category.”Public Voting Now OpenAs part of the TOTY program, consumer voting plays a key role in selecting the ultimate winner. Supporters across the country can cast a vote for the WoblongDouble-Wing Flyer here:About Rival Flyer Inc.Rival Flyer Inc. is a Washington-based sports-toy company dedicated to reinventing outdoor play through patented aerodynamic design and U.S. manufacturing. The company’s flagship WoblongDouble-Wing Flyer is engineered in Seattle and protected by a U.S. utility patent granted in 2025. Rival Flyer is expanding into a multi-SKU product line while exploring strategic partnerships and investment to support national growth.Learn more at www.woblong.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.