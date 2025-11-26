Patented Woblong® Double-Wing Flyer Named Finalist for 2026 Outdoor Toy of the Year
Revitalizing the Classic Game of Catch
The nomination recognizes the Woblong’s patented, aerospace-inspired double-wing aerodynamic profile, originally created by inventor and Rival Flyer CEO Miro Bouchakian. Unlike traditional discs and rings, the Woblong® delivers a smooth, stable, biplane-helicopter style glide that is easier to throw, more exciting to catch, and engineered to re-ignite America’s love for simple, active outdoor play.
A New American-Made Challenger in a Stagnant Category
At a time when most flying toys are produced overseas and rely on decades-old designs, Rival Flyer Inc. has introduced a bold new option:
U.S.-Patented aerodynamic technology
Designed, engineered, and molded entirely in Washington State
A new category of “double-wing” flight that blends the lift of a helicopter with the glide of a lightweight airfoil
“The Woblong is the first major reinvention of the flying-disc category in years,” said inventor and CEO Miro Bouchakian. “The goal was to create something that feels instantly familiar, but delivers a completely fresh flight experience—one that inspires kids, families, and adults moving again.”
Rapid National Growth: Nearly 250 Retailers in First Months of Launch
Since its early 2025 introduction, the Woblong® has seen fast-rising national retail adoption, now available in nearly 250 specialty toy stores, sporting-goods shops, and regional chains across the U.S. With three SKUs planned—including the current Intermediate model, the upcoming Junior model, and a future Pro model—Rival Flyer is positioning Woblong as a multi-SKU outdoor-play platform.
A U.S. Manufacturing Story
Every Woblong® is manufactured in Seattle, WA. Rival Flyer Inc.’s commitment to domestic production not only ensures quality and consistency—it supports the Pacific Northwest’s manufacturing ecosystem and reduces supply-chain volatility. Innovative Industries NW, a plastics engineering and molding company, manufactures the product for Rival Flyer. "They gave us the opportunity to create something of quality while giving us just in time inventory logistics", said Bouchakian.
Industry Recognition at the Highest Level
As a TOTY Finalist, the Woblong® now stands alongside top brands and major global manufacturers. The nomination, evaluated by leaders across the toy industry, highlights:
Innovative engineering
Play value and user experience
Design excellence
Potential for lasting category impact
“This recognition means a tremendous amount to our small team,” said Bouchakian. “We’re a family-run company competing on the world stage—and proving that American-made innovation can still lead the category.”
Public Voting Now Open
As part of the TOTY program, consumer voting plays a key role in selecting the ultimate winner. Supporters across the country can cast a vote for the Woblong® Double-Wing Flyer here:
https://shorturl.at/RIkdY
About Rival Flyer Inc.
Rival Flyer Inc. is a Washington-based sports-toy company dedicated to reinventing outdoor play through patented aerodynamic design and U.S. manufacturing. The company’s flagship Woblong® Double-Wing Flyer is engineered in Seattle and protected by a U.S. utility patent granted in 2025. Rival Flyer is expanding into a multi-SKU product line while exploring strategic partnerships and investment to support national growth.
Learn more at www.woblong.com
