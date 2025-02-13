Reinventing the Game of Catch: The Woblong Double-Wing Flyer debuts at the 2025 International Toy Fair in NY

Forget what you thought you knew about Flying Discs

The Woblong is a totally unique design—like a cross between a bi-plane and a helicopter” — Miro Bouchakian

ROY, WA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rival Flyer is proud to formally launch the WoblongDouble-Wing Flyer, at the 2025 International Toy Fair, held at the Jacob K. Javits Center, New York from March 1-4, 2025.The Woblong has completely reinvented the traditional game of ‘playing catch’ with its unique double-elliptical shape and aerodynamic design. Attendees at the Toy Fair will have an exclusive opportunity to experience Woblong in action and see for themselves just what a game-changer it is! Rival Flyer invites buyers, retailers, and toy enthusiasts to Booth #6736 to be among the first to experience the next generation in flying toys.The International Toy Fair is the biggest toy exhibition of its kind in the world, with thousands of attendees each year, including media, celebrities and influencers, all looking for creative new toys that are generating a buzz.The simple game of catch has always been a universal pastime. Whether it’s a ball, disc or ring, you play catch for a feeling of connection with the person you are playing with-it’s the rhythm and the rally that makes it so much fun.In today’s digital age of ubiquitous screens and devices, sports toys like Woblong can inspire young people to get out in the fresh air and spend quality time with friends and family.With its thrilling flight patterns, different color combinations, the Woblong Double-Wing Flyer is the perfect outdoor sports toy for anyone over the age of eight. Designed for all skill levels, Woblong is great for the beach, park - or just tossing around in the backyard.“The Woblong is a totally unique design—like a cross between a bi-plane and a helicopter,” says Miro Bouchakian, President at Rival Flyer. “It’s easier to throw than traditional flying discs, has more airlift, and a great deal of glide. It’s colorful to play catch with it, with the different elliptical colors flying around. It’s a new category in the world of recreational discs and flying rings. To me, it reignites a timeless pastime: the simple game of catch we all know and love.”For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:Contact: Miro BouchakianEmail: Miro@RivalFlyerinc.comPhone: 360-800-7143

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.