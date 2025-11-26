Jiujiang Leading Infant, Baby, and Toddler Product Manufacturing Factory Delivers Big in the U.S.

Aiming for $100 Million Annual Export with further investment in Phase II project from its US headquarters

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The perennial bestseller and the top-ranked Ingenuity Full Course Highchair with US retailers including Amazon, Target and Wal-Mart is manufactured by Maggie Far East (Jiujiang) Infant Product Co., Ltd., a factory backed by the US company Kids2 Inc. Kids2 brings joy to babies and parents in over 90 countries every day through its portfolio of global brands: Baby Einstein, Bright Starts, and Ingenuity. The company is now expanding its investment in its global manufacturing hub, Maggie Far East – also known as Winvention.As the journalist stepped into the workshop, laser cutting machines were seen executing precise cuts while welding robots operated in seamless coordination. Eleven smart production lines were running at full capacity, with 15,000 products coming out daily. From small soothing dolls to large items like jumpers and swings, these products are particularly popular in European and American markets, with many celebrity babies in the United States often spotted using the same.“Since mid-July, our orders have accelerated fast and our production is fully booked through August to October! I’m confident that we’ll secure 30% annual growth this year!” said sternly its Logistic Manager, Eric Shen. Having been rooted in Jiujiang for 5 years, this American-invested company has evolved from an OEM into a smart manufacturing hub, now who producing 220 SKUs. With over 600 employees, it is projected to achieve $53 million in export value this year, a significant portion of which comes from the U.S. market.Behind this success lies not only hard product credentials—certified by over 10 safety standards—but also what locals call Jiujiang's "service magic." Years ago, to secure the company's commitment, the Jiujiang Economic and Development Zone accomplished the near-impossible: filling and leveling 40,000 cubic meters of land in just seven days and restoring water and power within 22 days—even providing English-language workflow diagrams. Today, whether facing shipping container shortages or expansion funding challenges, the "service butlers" are always on call. This exceptional service was highly acknowledged by the Kids2 Group through a letter of gratitude to the government office.This sincerity of the government brought even larger investment. The Phase II project of factory is now racing forward within Jiujiang Comprehensive Bonded Zone and with equipment installation set to begin by the end of November and trial production scheduled for December. "We aim to build this into a core node in our global supply chain," revealed by Kids2 Group. “The plan includes not only expanding production but also establishing R&D teams and a showroom to integrate manufacturing, sales, and innovation here in Jiujiang—with a target of exceeding $100 million in annual exports within five years.From an OEM in Shenzhen to a global manufacturing hub, the “Development Story” of this American company in Jiujiang is a testament of Jiujiang’s business-friendly environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.