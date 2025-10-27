Anny Chan: Inspiring Massachusetts Youth Through Global Innovation Education

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Educator and nonprofit leader Anny Chan has been named the recipient of the 2025 Witherspoon Institute’s International Education Leadership Award, an honor recognizing her outstanding achievements in global education, international leadership, and financial literacy. In recognition of this national award, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has issued an official Governor’s Citation, commending Chan for her exceptional contributions to youth development, cross-cultural understanding, and community impact through education.The Witherspoon Awards celebrate leaders who are shaping the future through bold ideas and transformative work. Chan, a graduate of the Harvard Graduate School of Education and founder of ATWIN Education, was honored for her tireless efforts to build innovative, inclusive learning environments that help students connect curiosity with purpose. The award plaque praises her for “carrying the torch that ignites within your heart an unyielding call to action,” and for championing education as a path to equity and empowerment. In response, the Governor’s Citation—signed by Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll—highlighted Chan’s dedication to “fostering cross-cultural collaboration” and advancing global leadership among young people in Massachusetts and beyond.Anny Chan’s work has consistently bridged the worlds of academic research, community engagement, and international exchange. Drawing on her own educational journey—spanning Hong Kong, the UK, the US, France, Japan, and Australia—she founded ATWIN Education to offer a model of learning that values questions over answers and passion over performance. The name “ATWIN” is derived from the Chinese phrase “Ai Ti Wen,” meaning “love asking questions.” This philosophy underpins every aspect of the program, which blends interdisciplinary STEAM education with leadership development and personalized mentorship.In the summer of 2025, ATWIN Education successfully ran its X-STEAM Discovery and Career Programs across several cities in Massachusetts. Middle school students explored hands-on innovation projects, while high school and pre-college students engaged in real-world career exploration in fields such as biotechnology, robotics, arts, and entrepreneurship. The programs were supported by major partners including Google, BioNTech, the MIT Museum, the Mayor’s Youth Employment Program, and numerous local startups. The culmination of the programs saw students present their original work at the Massachusetts State House, demonstrating not only academic growth but also deep social awareness.Feedback from students and families illustrated the life-changing nature of the experience. One student said, “I used to say I wanted to be a scientist just to please my parents. Now I know I want to become one because I want to save lives.” A parent shared that their daughter had “finally found her passion” and felt empowered by the ATWIN community. Educators and local collaborators also praised Chan’s leadership in ensuring scholarship access for students from low-income and immigrant backgrounds, reflecting her broader commitment to educational equity.Looking ahead, ATWIN Education has announced that applications for the 2026 Harvard-MIT Summer X‑STEAM Exploration and Leadership Program will open on November 1, 2025. The program welcomes students between the ages of 10 and 18 who are eager to explore the world beyond textbooks, who embrace challenges, and who are ready to grow in a diverse, global learning environment. With an upgraded curriculum, expanded mentor network, and enhanced partnerships with leading institutions and companies, the 2026 program aims to provide a more advanced and personalized educational experience for every student.Anny Chan emphasized that ATWIN is not about producing identical achievers, but about helping each student discover their own unique potential. She noted that the most meaningful education does not happen through one-way instruction, but through the shared experience of growth, reflection, and dialogue. At ATWIN, each student’s personal journey is valued, and every moment of discovery is treated as a step toward a more purposeful life.Applications will be reviewed through an interview-based selection process, and early applicants will receive priority consideration for mentorship and scholarship matching. The ATWIN team encourages families to explore this opportunity and take part in a program that is redefining what education can be in the 21st century.For more information and application, visit www.atwineducation.com

