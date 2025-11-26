104 Million Packages Stolen This Year: SafeWise Warns Cyber Monday Shoppers of Porch Piracy Risk

SimpliSafe Active Guard Outdoor Monitoring Agent Station

Alert Issued Ahead of National Package Protection Day

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Cyber Monday on December 1st marks the start of one of the busiest online shopping weeks of the year, SafeWise reports that the days surrounding the holiday shopping surge are among the highest-risk periods for package theft. According to SafeWise’s 8th Annual Package Theft Report , developed in partnership with SimpliSafe , a leading home security company, nearly 250,000 packages are stolen every single day in the United States. This year alone, more than 104 million packages were reported stolen nationwide, resulting in an estimated $15 billion in consumer losses.With record Cyber Monday spending expected and millions of orders headed to doorsteps within days, SafeWise alerts consumers that the days immediately following Cyber Monday represent a higher risk period for your holiday deliveries, making the timing of National Package Protection Day particularly relevant for raising awareness of porch piracy risks. Experts say thieves are increasingly strategic, targeting the days when delivery volume is highest and selecting more valuable items.“The timing this year couldn’t be more critical,” said Rebecca Edwards, Lead Safety Expert at SafeWise. “Cyber Monday drives billions in online purchases, and thieves know exactly when deliveries start to hit front doors. National Package Protection Day serves as an urgent reminder that the period between purchase and delivery is when consumers need to be most vigilant.”Key Concerns for the Cyber Monday-to-Delivery Pipeline:- Nearly 250,000 packages stolen every day nationwide, with incidents spiking during the holiday season- The average stolen package is now valued at $143, up 8% from last year- Total consumer losses reached $15 billion this year, with Amazon, UPS, and USPS as the most commonly stolen delivery sources- Over 104 million packages stolen nationwide this year- 75% of consumers had more than one package stolenSafeWise’s Tips for Protecting Holiday DeliveriesSafeWise recommends consumers take proactive steps to safeguard their holiday deliveries during this peak shipping period:- Track deliveries in real time and plan to be home when packages arrive to reduce the window of opportunity for theft- Require signature confirmation for high-value purchases to ensure packages are received securely- Use alternative delivery locations, such as lockers or workplace addresses, to keep items off doorsteps- Install visible deterrents, such as video doorbells or outdoor security cameras- Coordinate with trusted neighbors to monitor deliveries when away from the home- Provide clear delivery instructions for discreet or strategic placement of packages- Use secure delivery boxes or lockable parcel containers for added protection- Consider stepping up your protection with professional home monitoring services, like SimpliSafe Active Guard Outdoor Protection , which uses a combination of AI-powered security cameras and trained live agents to proactively deter potential intruders outside of the home, aiming to prevent crime before it happens“Porch piracy continues to evolve alongside the growth of online shopping, and the period immediately after major shopping events like Cyber Monday is especially vulnerable,” said Hooman Shahidi, Chief Product Officer, SimpliSafe. “Awareness and proactive measures by consumers are essential. Simple steps, like monitoring deliveries, coordinating with neighbors, enhancing your home security and being strategic about package placement can make a meaningful difference in reducing theft during this peak season.”This year’s report highlights the broader economic impact of package theft. SafeWise estimates that retailers and delivery providers absorbed an additional $22 billion in losses due to replacements, refunds, and reshipments, not including unreported thefts.Across the national economy, porch piracy has evolved into a supply chain challenge that strains retailers, raises consumer costs, and undermines confidence in the delivery system. What was once seen as a neighborhood nuisance has grown into a multibillion-dollar issue affecting every step of the logistics chain.The Top 10 Worst States for Package Theft (Based on Financial Toll)- California- New York- Texas- Florida- Pennsylvania- Michigan- Ohio- Georgia- Illinois- North CarolinaThe Top 10 Worst Cities for Package Theft (Based on Financial Toll)- Chicago, Illinois- New York, New York- Miami, Florida- Houston, Texas- Baltimore, Maryland- Dallas, Texas- Los Angeles, California- San Antonio, Texas- Detroit, Michigan- Virginia Beach, VirginiaFor more information and to explore full rankings, methodology, and prevention strategies, read the complete 2025 SafeWise Package Theft Report at https://www.safewise.com/blog/metro-areas-porch-theft/ This report was made possible with support from SimpliSafe.About SafeWise:SafeWise.com is dedicated to helping people live safer lives at home and in their communities. The company provides home security insights, product reviews, and expert recommendations. By contextualizing national crime and safety trends, SafeWise offers valuable information on how these issues impact individuals at home and in their neighborhoods.About SimpliSafe:SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly esteemed publications and was recently named the "Best Overall Home Security System" by Safewise. SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries. Learn more about SimpliSafe's advanced home security products and services at SimpliSafe.com.

