A Taste of the North Brings a ‘Christmas in Florida’ Celebration to St. Pete This December

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first celebration of A Taste of the North Festival will bring a festive “Christmas in Florida” celebration to Spa Beach Park at the St. Pete Pier on Friday, December 19, and Saturday, December 20, 2025. The two-day holiday event combines the nostalgic flavors and traditions of northern cities with St. Petersburg’s signature coastal charm, offering guests a weekend filled with food, music, and family fun.“We wanted to create an event that captures the warmth and comfort of a northern Christmas but celebrates it in true Florida style,” said Patrick Green, Founder of Brewed Life Festivals. “From hearty comfort foods and festive cocktails to beachside Santa photos and a community toy drive, this festival is all about good food, holiday vibes, and giving back.”Guests can enjoy a variety of local food vendors serving iconic northern comfort foods, live entertainment, and an array of family-friendly holiday activities. One of the festival's signature attractions this year is the first-ever Amateur Sand Sculpture Contest, where creative teams can register to transform mounds of sand into Christmas-themed masterpieces along the beach. The contest is free to enter and open to the public, with teams required to pre-register online by December 17 or until all spots are filled. Creations will remain on display throughout both festival days, giving attendees ample time to admire the festive artwork.Other event highlights include:- Photos with Santa in a beach-style outfit- Charity Toy Drive benefiting a local nonprofit- Northern comfort foods from 15+ food vendors- Inflatable Kids Zone and family-friendly activities- Live music and entertainment- Dog-friendly eventFestival admission is free, making it an ideal activity for families and friends visiting the Tampa Bay area during the holiday season. Guests looking for an upgraded experience can purchase a North Pole VIP ticket for $39 in advance or $45 day-of. The VIP area includes entry into the holiday cocktail competition, where attendees can sample and vote on festive drinks from local distilleries and breweries, along with access to a double-decker cocktail bar, front-row stage seating, exclusive lounge furniture, and executive restroom trailers.A Taste of the North is designed as a celebration of regional diversity and local spirit. Its Christmas in Florida theme blends classic northern holiday traditions with a uniquely St. Pete twist, offering photo-worthy moments and a holiday-themed waterfront atmosphere. The event is dog-friendly and open to all ages, with plenty of space for families to enjoy the weekend together.Event Details:- Spa Beach Park at the St. Pete Pier- 615 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701- Friday, December 19, from 4 PM to 10 PM- Saturday, December 20, from 12 PM to 9 PM- General Admission is Free | North Pole VIP: $39 Presale / $45 Day-of- Hotel Partner: Hilton St. Petersburg BayfrontFor more information, vendor details, or to purchase VIP tickets, visit www.atasteofthenorth.com or follow Brewed Life Festivals on Facebook.About A Taste of the North:A Taste of the North is a two-day holiday-themed food, drink, and music festival celebrating the flavors and traditions of northern cities right in the heart of sunny St. Petersburg. Produced by Brewed Life Festivals, the event blends northern holiday charm with a beachside Florida vibe, featuring festive food, craft cocktails, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities just in time for the holidays.

