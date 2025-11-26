Shop Taste NY This Holiday Season

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets today encouraged shoppers looking for that perfect holiday gift item to support local growers and producers this year by shopping at a Taste NY Market. New York’s regional Welcome Centers’ Taste NY Markets and other Taste NY stores located around the state, in addition to the online marketplace ShopTasteNY.com, offer a wide selection of local food and beverages, locally crafted specialty items, and even customized gift baskets. Several locations are running holiday sales on their distinctive selection of New York State-made products, including up to 30 percent off in-store and online purchases of regional brands, local foods, beverages, and unique gifts starting Black Friday, November 28.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “One of the greatest joys of the holiday season is supporting local farmers and businesses. Whether you're shopping for holiday dinners, stocking stuffers, or special keepsakes, our Taste NY program offers a wide variety of high-quality products that showcase the best of New York’s rich agricultural tradition. Through Taste NY, we invite you to find fun, unique products — everything from local artisan crafts to decadent chocolates, maple syrup, beverages, and more — that make perfect additions to your holiday meals or thoughtful gifts for loved ones. There’s no better time than now to visit one of our Taste NY Markets or ShopTasteNY.com and explore everything Taste NY has to offer.”

Taste NY Markets

New York’s regional Welcome Centers and Taste NY Markets across the state offer a diverse selection of foods and beverages perfect for creating fresh, delicious holiday meals, including charcuterie meats and cheeses to local wines and ciders. Additionally, many Taste NY Markets are offering limited-time sales on their specialty gift items, as well as pre-made and customized gift baskets, making it easy to find the perfect gift for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Some examples of holiday specials are listed below.

Capital Region Welcome Center (operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Columbia and Greene Counties) The Capital Region Welcome Center will be offering gift boxes and charcuterie boxes in the retail market as well as pre-order charcuterie board catering services for pick up – perfect for office holiday parties!

(operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Columbia and Greene Counties) Central New York Welcome Center (operated by Visit Syracuse) The Central New York Welcome Center is offering shoppers a 10% off coupon for any purchase over $10. These will be redeemable any time after January 1, 2026.

(operated by Visit Syracuse) Hudson Valley | Catskills Welcome Center (operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension Sullivan County) The Hudson Valley | Catskills Welcome Center is offering a variety of holiday promotions this season, including 20% off the entire store on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and New Year’s Day; coupon codes for ShopTasteNY.com on Cyber Monday with a $20 purchase; 20% off Kosher items during Hanukkah; and 20% off holiday gifts and candy from December 1 through the 28. Additionally, the Welcome Center is hosting a variety of tasting and sampling events throughout the season, and is giving away a free New York bottle opener magnet with a purchase with the Simon+ app.

(operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension Sullivan County) Mohawk Valley Welcome Center (operated by the Montgomery County Chapter of NYSARC) The Mohawk Valley Welcome Center will be offering special promotional products this holiday season, including a holiday coffee mug gift basket, peppermint bark, chocolate peppermint biscottini, a holiday cookie pack, and an Oatmilk Peppermint Mocha Latte from Sail Away Coffee Company, which will be available for shoppers to sample on December 5 from noon to 2:00 pm.

(operated by the Montgomery County Chapter of NYSARC) Taste NY at the Equal Rights Heritage Center (operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension Cayuga County) Taste NY at the Equal Rights Heritage Center will offer 10% off all gift baskets on Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. In addition, shoppers can receive 10% off specialty gift baskets on Saturday December 6, 13, and 20.

(operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension Cayuga County) Taste NY at Front Street (operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension Broome County) Taste NY at Front Street offers a variety of gift baskets and will offer beverage specials and 10% off on every purchase for Small Business Saturday, as well as entry to a gift basket raffle. In addition, the location’s year-round farmers’ market will feature an artisan market December 11 and 12, featuring over 40 craft and artisan vendors.

(operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension Broome County) Taste NY at Todd Hill (operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Dutchess County) Taste NY at Todd Hill will welcome the lamb cart sponsored by the Dutchess County Sheep & Wool Growers Association on Sunday November 30 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Farmers will be cooking and giving away samples of lamb sausage. In addition, Merguez and Sweet Italian varieties will be available for sale inside the Taste NY Market from these NYS Grown & Certified vendors, alongside other special promotional items while supplies last.

(operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Dutchess County) Western NY Welcome Center (operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension Erie County) The Western New York Welcome Center Taste NY Market is celebrating local makers and seasonal traditions with a full lineup of in-store promotions and events. Shoppers can enjoy daily food sampling, explore an expanded selection of pre-made and themed gift baskets, or work with staff to create a custom basket tailored for everyone on their list. For Small Business Saturday, all shoppers will receive 10% off their entire order, encouraging visitors to support New York’s small food and farm businesses. On Thursday, December 11 from 5–7 pm, the Market will host its annual Hand’s On Holiday workshop, where visitors can make festive door swags from real fir boughs with guidance from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County Master Gardeners.

(operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension Erie County)

Taste NY gift stores and product displays can be found in travel and tourism hubs across the State, such as service areas along the New York State Thruway, airports, and train stations. For a complete list of Taste NY Market locations, hours of operation, contact information, and special holiday offers, visit the Taste NY website.

ShopTasteNY.com

Launched in 2020, ShopTasteNY.com, is an online shopping portal that allows for consumers to have New York-produced products delivered right to their door. The site offers an expanded selection of products with more than 100 food, beverage, and gift items sourced from farms and agri-businesses in every corner of the New York State, which makes it even easier for consumers to buy local for their holiday meals and for gift-giving. In celebration of the holidays, a variety of deals will be offered throughout the season:

Black Friday, November 28 to Cyber Monday, December 1: 30% off all products.

December 2 – Christmas Day, December 25: 20% off most items with select items at 30% off.

Online orders placed November 28—December 25 will receive an additional coupon valued anywhere from 5% off to $40 off to be used for an upcoming purchase.

Please note, orders should be placed by December 15 to ensure delivery for Christmas.

ShopTasteNY.com is operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Sullivan County on behalf of Taste NY and the Department of Agriculture and Markets. A full list of current companies with products available by region can be found at ShopTasteNY.com. For more information, email [email protected].

Jenna Gangel, ShopTasteNY.com Market Manager, said, "It's a special experience, to be a part of a marketplace that focuses on reaching out and including New Yorkers on a national level, while also welcoming other Americans to explore food, beverage, and gift items sourced from all over New York State."

Allyson Towndrow, Manager of the Central New York Welcome Center, said, “We have new items for the holiday season in addition to new experiences here at Destiny USA. Shop local has never been easier here at the Welcome Center.”

Jennifer Kime, Market Manager of the Finger Lakes Welcome Center, said, “The Finger Lakes Welcome Center is thrilled to be hosting our Annual Geneva Jingle Markets, which is the perfect way to choose local and buy New York this holiday season. We will be hosting the event on three different dates: November 29, December 6, and December 13, with each date featuring 30 plus different vendors. On top of these wonderful shopping dates, we have a variety of New York State produced products to check all the boxes off on your holiday shopping list.”

Molly Vigrass, Market Manager of the Western NY Welcome Center, said, "The holiday season is one of our favorite times of year at the Taste NY Market at the Western NY Welcome Center. We love bringing the community together to celebrate New York’s incredible growers, producers, and makers. Whether visitors are stopping in for daily samples, building a custom gift basket, joining us for a hands-on workshop, or taking advantage of our Small Business Saturday discount, we’re proud to offer a warm and festive space that supports local businesses. And we’re especially grateful to partner with local Girl Scout troops and Gerard Place to help brighten the season for families in our community.”

Heather Ann Ward, Manager of Taste NY Market at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, said, “Taste NY at the Equal Rights Heritage is your one stop shop for your holiday gift giving needs. Come shop our selection of New York products and pre-made gift baskets this holiday season. Needing something unique? Our staff can help you create a custom gift basket for your special someone.”

Hank Rose, co-owner of Saratoga Chocolate Co., said, “Taste NY has been an incredible supporter of local makers like us, and we’re proud to have our chocolates help bring a little extra warmth and sweetness to the holidays.”

About Taste NY

Taste NY highlights the quality, diversity, and economic impact of food and beverages grown, produced, or processed in New York State. Taste NY aims to create new opportunities for producers through events, retail locations, and partnerships, such as The Great New York State Fair, Saratoga Race Course, and Ryder Cup at Bethpage State Park.

Taste NY has grown significantly since its launch in 2013, bringing over $100 million in economic impact to New York State producers over 10 plus years of the program. Over the last decade, Taste NY has supported over 2,500 food and beverage producers participating in the program through retail outlets, events, and sponsorships. Taste NY's food and beverage businesses also support the state's farmers by using New York grown and produced ingredients in their products.