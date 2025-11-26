Submit Release
MDC hosts landowner timber stand improvement workshop Dec. 19 in Barnett

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners who want to learn more about timber management to a free workshop on Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Barnett. During this workshop, participants will learn how properly managing timber on their land can enhance wildlife habitat and improve biodiversity.

Participants of all ages are welcome to attend this event. Registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ooC. Upon registration, the exact address of the event will be provided.

Questions about this event can be sent to MDC Forester Nathan Skinner at nathan.skinner@mdc.mo.gov or by phone at (573) 905-3187.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.

