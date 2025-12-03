Sebastian Vollmer Taps CYPFER to Strengthen His Cyber Defenses

Super Bowl Champion Takes Proactive Steps to Protect His Digital Identity

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYPFER, a global leader in cybersecurity and digital resilience, proudly announces a new collaboration with Sebastian Vollmer, former New England Patriots offensive tackle, Super Bowl champion, author, and international media figure, as he takes decisive action to protect his digital footprint against rising cyber threats.

As a public figure with a career that spans professional sports, broadcasting, global speaking, and content creation, Vollmer’s digital presence is more valuable and more vulnerable than ever.

“On the field, protection was everything, and off the field, it is no different,” says Sebastian Vollmer. “Cyber threats are real, constant, and evolving. My digital identity, my communications, and my work matter to me, and I want them secured by the best. That is why I am working with CYPFER.”

With athletes, entertainers, and influential leaders increasingly targeted by cybercriminals, Vollmer joins a growing number of high-profile individuals taking proactive steps to protect their personal information, intellectual property, and global digital engagements.

“Sebastian’s discipline, leadership, and public presence make him a significant digital target,” says Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER. “From private communications to unreleased projects and confidential business dealings, public figures face sophisticated threats every day. Our goal is to bring Sebastian Cyber Certainty so he can focus on what he does best without worrying about what is happening behind the screen.”

Cyberattacks targeting athletes continue to rise. Threats include social media takeovers, impersonation, extortion attempts, and unauthorized access to private data. Vollmer’s decision to work with CYPFER emphasizes the growing need for elite cybersecurity protection for global figures across sports, media, and business.

“I spent my career protecting people,” Vollmer adds. “Now I am protecting my future and my family by securing my digital world. CYPFER gives me the confidence that my information, my work, and my identity are safe.”

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber Certainty™. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER’s cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, LATAM, Caribbean, and Amsterdam. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER’s experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber Certainty™ for all clients on every engagement. CYPFER’s core services include:

Ransomware Response & Recovery – Fast containment and full restoration to minimize downtime.

Incident Response – Expert, recovery-focused support for ransomware, BEC, and advanced threats.

Digital Forensics – Investigations to uncover malicious activity, insider threats, and protect data.

Post-Breach Restoration – On-site or remote recovery teams restoring systems and operations quickly.

Cyber Risk Services & Retainers – Pre- and post-breach expertise including technical testing, red teaming, tabletop exercises, and guaranteed priority access to CYPFER’s recovery experts.

CYPFER is a global force in cybersecurity, operating from offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and the Cayman Islands.

With more than 200 full-time experts protecting organizations across six continents and 12 time zones, CYPFER delivers unmatched scale and expertise. As part of its ongoing global expansion, the company is on track to grow its team to more than 300 elite cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2025.

For inquiries, please contact our PR Team at news@cypfer.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.