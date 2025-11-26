Saudi Makes Future to be officially presented at CES 2026 in Las Vegas

saudi makes future

The first global presentation of Saudi Makes Future will take place at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, the world’s leading event for consumer technology and innovation.

BOLOGNA, BOLOGNA, ITALY, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saudi Makes Future will be officially unveiled during a dedicated presentation and press conference at CES 2026, marking the international debut of what is set to become one of the most impactful events in the global AI and innovation landscape.The choice of the Consumer Electronics Show - the most significant global stage for technology, electronics, and the future of digital industries - highlights the strategic relevance of the initiative and its ambitions for international reach. The presentation will offer the first official details of the 2026 edition, scheduled to take place in Riyadh from 14 to 16 December 2026.The announcement at CES reflects the growing collaboration that links Search On Media Group (owner and organizer of WMF – We Make Future), PNG Saudi, and Jusur International, who are jointly developing Saudi Makes Future as a major global hub for Artificial Intelligence, emerging technologies, and business opportunities across the Middle East, Europe, and beyond.A Global Debut on the World’s Biggest Tech StageThe presence of Saudi Makes Future inside CES is also the result of the international work carried out by Search On Media Group and WMF, which for the second consecutive year participate in Las Vegas with panels, keynotes, and initiatives focused on AI, Made in Italy entrepreneurship, and innovative startups.Leveraging this consolidated global positioning, the CES stage becomes the natural launchpad for an event that aims to redefine the AI landscape across the Northern Hemisphere - offering unprecedented opportunities for business development, international investment, talent empowerment, and high-level training. During the presentation in Las Vegas, the organizers will share the first details of what promises to be one of the most strategically significant events in the region:Saudi Makes FutureDecember 14 - 16, 2026Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition CenterDeveloped in strategic partnership between Search On Media Group, PNG Saudi and Jusur International.The event will bring together companies, institutions, investors, innovators, researchers, and startups from over 90 countries, presenting cutting-edge AI applications, advanced technologies, and strategic visions for global digital transformation.Further details regarding the full program and thematic pillars of Saudi Makes Future 2026, and the official agenda of the WMF – We Make Future participation at CES 2026, will be released in the coming weeks.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.