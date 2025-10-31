Italy and Saudi Arabia sign strategic partnership to advance Artificial Intelligence

Saudi Make Future _ Riyadh 14-16 december 2026 The official Saudi mission to Italy

Agreement signed in Bologna during Saudi mission strengthens bilateral cooperation on AI and innovation, leading to “Saudi Make Future” 2026

BOLOGNA, BOLOGNA, ITALY, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bologna - Riyadh, October 2025 Search On Media Group , creator and organizer of WMF - We Make Future, the internationally certified trade fair dedicated to Artificial Intelligence, digital innovation and technology, announces the signing of a strategic partnership with Saudi companies PNG Saudi and Jusur International to foster the dissemination and development of AI in all its applications, through a high-quality training program for companies and professionals, as well as joint initiatives on knowledge sharing and economic cooperation between Italy and Saudi Arabia.The agreement was signed in Bologna, Italy, at the headquarters of Search On Media Group, during the official Saudi mission to Italy, attended by Mr. Nasser bin Saeed Al-Hajri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PNG and the Saudi International Council for Business and Investment, Mr. Saud Al-Futaih, CEO of PNG and Mr. Khaled Safran, CEO of Jusur International. The high-level delegation visited the Italian Republic to strengthen bilateral relations and promote economic and technological cooperation within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030.This collaboration forms part of a broader framework agreement designed to open new horizons for local startups and companies, allowing them to showcase their solutions on the international stage, while enabling global enterprises to explore the vast potential of the Kingdom’s digital economy - one of the fastest-growing and most strategic regions in today’s global technology landscape. Search On Media Group, through WMF - We Make Future, will bring to Saudi Arabia its international experience and know-how, built over more than ten years in the fields of artificial intelligence, digital transformation and social innovation, by launching “Saudi Make Future”, scheduled in Riyadh on 14, 15 and 16 December 2026.A global format for AI cooperationThe Saudi Make Future, to be held at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center, will be a major event dedicated to innovation and artificial intelligence, combining high-level education, B2B meetings, an exhibition area and international discussions with leading experts.Following the international format of WMF, the event will offer space and opportunities for companies, startups, investors and institutions from around the world, encouraging collaboration and joint projects in AI and emerging technologies.“With this partnership, we open a new chapter of international cooperation on artificial intelligence and innovation,” said Cosmano Lombardo, Founder and CEO of Search On Media Group and creator of WMF – We Make Future. “Our mission is to create real bridges between innovation ecosystems, accelerating international business development, attracting investment, and empowering enterprises and startups to scale globally.”“Saudi Arabia is not just hosting a global exhibition - it is shaping the future of innovation and investment” said Mr. Nasser bin Saeed Al-Hajri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PNG and the Saudi International Council for Business and Investment “Saudi Make Future will connect brilliant minds with real opportunities, reflecting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its rise as a global destination for technology and business growth.”“We are not simply bringing an event to Saudi Arabia - we are reimagining it to match the ambition of our Kingdom and its new generation,” said Mr. Saud Al-Futaih, CEO of PNG Saudi. “Together with our Italian partners, we are creating a global platform that blends innovation, investment, and collaboration - a catalyst for the Kingdom’s growing role in shaping the future economy.”Khaled Safran, CEO of Jusur International for Public Relations and International Marketing, commented: “We are truly delighted to be building this bridge between Italy and Saudi Arabia, driven by artificial intelligence. This event represents a significant platform for international companies looking to develop projects in Saudi Arabia, and seeing these initiatives take shape is a source of great satisfaction and pride.”Towards WMF 2026 in Bologna, ItalyAhead of the Saudi debut of the format, the next appointment will be at BolognaFiere from 24 to 26 June 2026, with a new edition of WMF – We Make Future, the internationally certified fair that annually brings together over 73,000 attendees from 90 countries, 700 exhibitors and sponsors, 3,000 startups and investors managing over $304 billion AUM, and more than 1,000 international speakers.It will be an opportunity for companies, institutions and stakeholders worldwide to build high-level business relations and preview the collaboration and investment opportunities that will take shape with Saudi Make Future 2026.

