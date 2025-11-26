Needles Market Set to Boom: Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities with Key Players Abbott, Becton, Medtronic

Needles Market Share

Needles Market is estimated to valued USD 11,117.2 Mn in 2025 and expected reach USD 18,564.4 Mn in 2032, exhibiting CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2032.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OverviewThe “ Needles Market 2025 Forecast to 2032” report delivers precise global, regional, and country-level insights backed by reliable economic analysis. It presents a clear view of the competitive environment and includes a detailed supply chain study to help businesses anticipate shifts in industry practices. The study also assesses the present market scenario of the Needles industry and outlines future growth prospects, technological developments, investment opportunities, and financial outlook. With a well-structured SWOT evaluation, the report highlights key drivers, restraints, market trends, and financial structures shaping the industry landscape.This publication provides a well-rounded and data-driven analysis of the Global Needles Market. Both quantitative and qualitative evaluations are included, segmented by company, region & country, type, and application. As markets continue to evolve, the report explores competitive strategies, demand-supply shifts, and critical forces that influence business growth across various industries.👉 Preview the Report – Black Friday Offer Inside https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1331 According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global needles market size is estimated to reach USD 1,117.2 Mn in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period, totaling USD 18,564.4 Mn by 2032.Demand for safety needles is anticipated to remain high throughout the forecast period, driven by rising focus on injury prevention and adherence to regulatory requirements.Based on delivery site, intravenous needles are slated to dominate the market due to their essential role in drug administration and emergency care.By application, pen needles in diabetes segment is projected to lead the market, owing to the global rise in insulin-dependent patients.Based on material, stainless steel needles are likely to remain the preferred choice due to their durability, strength, and biocompatibility.As per CMI’s new needles industry analysis, hospitals, holding a market share of 45% in 2025, are forecast to remain the leading end user of needles.North America is projected to hold 38.5% of the global needles market share in 2025, driven by rising adoption of various types of needles used in medical industry and growing need for safety injection devices.Asia Pacific is poised to become a hotbed for needle manufacturers during the forecast period, owing to rising need for vaccines, growing demand for injectable medications, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and thriving surgical needles market.Increasing Chronic Disease Burden Spurring Needles Market GrowthThe global needles market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. This is mostly due to growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for injectable therapies, expanding vaccination initiatives, and continuous advancements in needle technologies.Cases of chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disorders are becoming more common. This growing disease burden is boosting demand for needles, as these diseases often require frequent diagnostic tests, therapeutic drug administration, and long-term treatment monitoring.The International Diabetes Federation projects that 853 million adults will be living with diabetes globally by 2050. This rise is expected to uplift demand for pen needles, as diabetes management frequently involves routine insulin injections. Similarly, rising adoption of injectable drugs for other chronic diseases will likely boost needles market growth.Safety Concerns and Shift Towards Needle-Free Technologies Limiting GrowthThe global needles market outlook remains optimistic, owing to rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and surging demand for injectable biologics. However, growing safety concerns and adoption of needle-free technologies might limit market growth to some extent during the forecast period.The risk of needle-stick injuries and the spread of infections like HIV or hepatitis pose serious health concerns. According to the CDC, hospital workers get about 385,000 needlestick or sharp injuries each year. This leads to the adoption of safety-engineered devices, which can slow overall needles market demand.Rising adoption of needle-free drug delivery systems like jet injectors, inhalers, and transdermal patches is also reducing dependence on conventional needles. Shift towards these needle-free technologies could slow down needles market growth during the forecast period.Key Players Highlighted in This Report• Abbott• Becton• Dickinson and Company• Terumo Corporation• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.• B. Braun SE• Biotronik SE & Co. KG• Boston Scientific Corporation• Nipro Medical Corporation• Medtronic• Novo Nordisk A/s• Cardinal Health• Teleflex Incorporated• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.• Merck KGaA• DTR Medical Ltd• StrykerComprehensive Segmentation of the Report• By Needles Type:Conventional Needles and Safety Needles• By Delivery Site:Intradermal, Subcutaneous, Intravenous, Intramuscular, and Intraperitoneal• By Application:Surgical Suture Needles, Pen Needles in Diabetes, Blood Collection Needles, Ophthalmic Procedure Needles, Dentistry Needles, Insufflation Needles, and Other Needles• By Material:Stainless Steel Needles, Plastic Needles, Glass Needles, and PEEK Needles• By End User:Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutions, Home-based care, and Others👉 Request a Sample Copy here: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1331 Expansion of Vaccination Programs Creating Growth OpportunitiesExpanding vaccination programs are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers of needles during the forecast period. There is a rise in both global and national campaigns for routine immunizations and mass vaccination campaigns. This creates a strong demand for needles, especially disposable ones.For instance, in April 2025, the Indian government launched the National Zero Measles-Rubella Elimination Campaign 2025–26. This campaign will aim to eliminate measles and rubella nationwide by 2026. Similarly, Uganda recently launched malaria vaccination for 1.1 million children. These large-scale immunization efforts are likely to drive strong demand for single use needles. They will unlock new revenue streams for needle manufacturers during the forecast period.Emerging Needles Market TrendsShift towards home healthcare and rising demand for self-administration are boosting sales of needles. More patients are self-administering injectables (e.g., insulin), which boosts demand for pen needles and home-use hypodermic needles.Rising adoption of advanced therapies like biologics and vaccines is boosting needles market value. There is a growing demand for injectable medications for a wide range of diseases. This is directly impacting the needles demand.Increasing demand for disposable healthcare products is supporting expansion of the needles industry. There is a shift towards single-use needles as they reduce the risk of infections and prevent cross contamination. Thus, surging popularity of disposable needles will likely boost revenue growth in the coming years.Growing popularity of prefilled syringes is expected to provide a strong impetus to the needles industry growth. Prefilled injections are being increasingly launched for various indications. For instance, Polpharma Biologics recently launched a new ranibizumab biosimilar pre-filled syringe in Europe. This will indirectly influence needle sales in the coming years.Innovations in needle design, materials, and manufacturing technologies are driving improvements in precision, patient comfort, and safety. Ergonomic designs and safety mechanisms, such as retractable needles and self-blunting needles, are expanding the applications of needles in healthcare, veterinary, and industrial settings.Reasons to Buy1️⃣ Gain competitive insights for effective R&D strategies.2️⃣ Spot emerging players with strong pipelines and portfolios.3️⃣ Identify potential clients or partners in key demographics.4️⃣ Build tactical initiatives based on top companies’ focus areas.5️⃣ Plan M&A activities with clear intelligence on leading manufacturers.6️⃣ Strengthen licensing strategies by identifying promising projects.7️⃣ Enhance presentations with reliable, high-quality market data.Our Black Friday pricing is now live, offering the full Needles Market report at a far more accessible rate than usual. This limited-time opportunity lets you unlock deep market intelligence, competitive assessments, and future projections—all carefully curated to support informed, high-impact decision-making across your organization.👉 Access Strategic Insights with an Exclusive Black Friday Price Advantage - Now at 40% OFF : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1331 FAQ’s1. Who are the key players dominating the market?2. What business strategies are adopted by leaders to stay competitive?3. What factors are driving the rapid growth of this industry?4. Which regions are witnessing the fastest expansion in the Needles sector?5. What CAGR is expected for the Global Needles Market during 2025–2032?Author of this Marketing PR:Alice Mutum is a highly experienced Senior Content Editor at Coherent Market Insights with seven years in content strategy and development. She expertly applies SEO best practices and modern digital marketing tactics to craft compelling, high-ranking content. As an editor, Alice ensures every report is grammatically flawless, data-accurate, and precisely tailored to reader needs—earning her reputation for excellence in market intelligence.About CMICoherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.