Gamma Probe Device Market Size to Reach USD 730 Million in 2032 on the Back of Rising Cancer Incidence

Gamma Probe Device Market

The Global Gamma Probe Device Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 415 million in 2025 and exhibiting a (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2025 to 2032.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Gamma Probe Device Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 415 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 730 million by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2025 to 2032. Gamma probe devices are handheld surgical tools designed to detect gamma radiation emitted from radiolabeled tracers during procedures such as sentinel lymph node biopsies. These instruments typically feature a scintillation detector, a photomultiplier tube, and an ergonomically designed probe tip, often supported by audio and visual feedback systems to provide real-time surgical guidance.Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1590 Global Gamma Probe Device Market Key TakeawaysDemand is likely to remain high for handheld gamma probes, with the target segment accounting for more than half of the global market revenue share in 2025.Based on application, oncology segment dominates the industry, owing to rising cancer incidence and enhanced clinical protocols for radioguided surgeries.North America is slated to account for more than 40% of the global gamma probe device market share in 2025, driven by its mature healthcare ecosystem, high adoption of advanced surgical technologies, and growing importance of gamma probe in breast cancer surgery.Asia Pacific, with an estimated CAGR of over 10%, is becoming a hotbed for gamma probe device manufacturers, supported by increasing government investments in healthcare infrastructure, use of gamma probe for melanoma surgery.Increasing Cancer Incidence Driving Demand for Gamma Probe DevicesCoherent Market Insights’ latest gamma probe device market analysis highlights major factors driving industry growth. These include rising prevalence of different types of cancer, growing adoption of radiopharmaceuticals and nuclear medicine techniques, advancements in gamma probe technology, and expansion of healthcare infrastructure.The global incidence of certain cancer types, especially breast cancer and melanoma, is increasing significantly. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), global breast cancer cases are projected to rise by nearly 40% by 2050. This trend is expected to drive demand for gamma probe devices during the forecast period, as these cancers commonly require sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB).Gamma probes are essential for the gold-standard procedure of sentinel lymph node biopsy, which plays a crucial role in cancer staging and treatment planning. These medical devices help surgeons precisely localize tumor tissue and lymph nodes. Thus, as cancer cases rise globally, the number of surgeries requiring gamma probes increases.Black Friday Exclusive Deal: Purchase Now and Access This Premium Report @ Up to 40% Off : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1590 High Gamma Probe Device Costs Limiting Market GrowthThe global gamma probe device market outlook appears bright, owing to rising incidence of cancer and growing need for early cancer detection. However, high cost of gamma probe devices might slow down market growth to some extent during the forecast period.Advanced gamma probe devices, including multi-modal gamma probes and fixed gamma probes, are quite expensive. This limits their adoption in smaller hospitals and emerging regions, thereby reducing overall gamma probe device market demand.Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Creating New OpportunitiesShift towards minimally invasive surgeries is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers of gamma probe devices during the forecast period. Surgeons across the world are choosing less invasive, image-guided surgeries more often. They are using gamma probes to accurately locate tumors and sentinel lymph nodes during operations, allowing them to remove only the needed tissue through small cuts.Patients and healthcare professionals are favoring minimally invasive procedures due to faster recovery times, reduced postoperative complications, and improved overall outcomes. Gamma probes play a critical role in these procedures, supporting accurate, radioguided surgeries that enhance surgical precision as well as patient safety.Emerging Gamma Probe Device Market TrendsShift toward personalized medicine and precision surgery is positively impacting sales of gamma probe devices. As surgeries aim to remove only cancerous or affected tissues with minimal damage, tools that offer accurate intraoperative localization, such as gamma probes, are becoming more important.Rising adoption of radiopharmaceuticals is expected to boost gamma probe device market growth during the forecast period. As more radiopharmaceuticals are used in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, the need for surgical tools that can work with these tracers, including gamma probes, continues to rise.Use of gamma probes is expanding beyond sentinel lymph node mapping in melanoma and breast cancer. It is being gradually used in other applications like cardiovascular and orthopedic surgery. These expanding applications will further increase demand for gamma probe devices in the coming years.An emerging area of innovation is the exploration of AI and machine learning technologies in gamma probes. Although still in its early stages, companies and researchers are exploring ways to utilize AI to enhance detection accuracy, minimize noise, and facilitate real-time surgical decision-making. These developments could influence future product designs.Improvements in device design, sensitivity of detection, integration with other imaging modalities, and ergonomics are increasing adoption. Top companies are introducing autonomous gamma probes, wireless gamma probes, multi-modal probes, and portable gamma probe systems to meet evolving needs of end users. These next-generation solutions are enhancing surgical precision and expanding the use of image-guided procedures, including sentinel lymph node biopsies and radioguided tumor localization.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1590 Analyst’s View“The global gamma probe device market is set to record strong growth as the demand for precise intraoperative localization of tumors and sentinel lymph nodes rises across surgical oncology procedures. Companies that focus on developing advanced, accurate, and user-friendly gamma probes, alongside innovative imaging solutions, are well-positioned to capture emerging opportunities and enhance their footprint in this evolving market,” said a senior analyst at CMI.Competitor InsightsKey companies in the gamma probe device market report:Medtronic PlcHologic Inc.BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)CMR Naviscan CorporationNeoprobe CorporationGamma Surgical Inc.EuroMedical ImagingGamma Medica Inc.OncovisionSurgiogleLymphoseek (Quest Diagnostics)Key DevelopmentsIn September 2025, Mammotome launched two new 10 mm probes for the Neoprobe Gamma Detection System. These solutions are designed to support smaller incisions and enhance anatomical visibility during procedures. They are ideal for lymphatic mapping to locate and identify sentinel lymph nodes in cancer patients.In October 2024, Imagensys announced that it was finishing the development of the Directional Gamma Probe. This new device is designed to help surgeons locate sentinel lymph nodes more accurately during radioguided surgery.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.