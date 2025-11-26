Submit Release
Boston Parks Department’s Forever Young Program for Older Adults Returns for Winter

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce the return of the Forever Young Program, now moving inside the Carter Playground Bubble for the winter to keep older adults active, social, and warm all season long.

This free program, offered in partnership with Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF), provides a welcoming indoor space for fun and fitness, featuring activities such as bocce, cornhole, walking, and weekly special events.

The program will take place once a week on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. starting January 7th at the Carter Playground Bubble located at 709 Columbus Ave, Boston, MA 02118. Classes will run weekly until March 2, 2026.

Each session is designed to encourage physical activity, mental well-being, and community engagement. Sessions are drop-in and pre-registration is not required. Join us to try something new and make a friend. 

To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, call (617) 635-4505, visit boston.gov/parks, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, and Instagram and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.

