Mayor Michelle Wu Announces Youth Jobs Applications Open for 2025-2026 School Year

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity (YEO) today announced that youth job applications are open for the 2025-2026 School Year. Boston youth and young adults ages 14-24 can apply online at futureBOS, the centralized hub for all youth employment opportunities in Boston, including opportunities from SuccessLink, the City's long-standing flagship youth jobs program. Currently, there are over 2,000 employment opportunities available for Boston’s young people in the 2025-2026 school year youth jobs program.

“The City’s youth jobs program is critical in our work to make Boston a home for everyone. Every year, this program has grown tremendously and connects our young people with opportunities to learn, grow, and be connected to future career pathways,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As we continue to push forward our progress for Boston’s young people and families, I encourage all young people in our city to apply for the coming year.”

Managed by the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity, futureBOS recruits and hires Boston youth in engaging and meaningful employment experiences that advance their professional and personal development. The City provided $23.3 million in its FY26 annual operating budget for youth jobs, leveraging $10.5 million in external funds. Bolstered by this funding, the program increased the number of job offerings in a wide range of high-demand, high-paying industries. Notably, the City launched Boston Climate Youth Corps this past year, a citywide pilot initiative that integrated green-sector career pathways with futureBOS to deepen young people’s exposure to climate careers. Over 200 youth were hired this summer to work in jobs focused on climate resilience, sustainability, and environmental justice at local green industry organizations. futureBOS continues to see record highs of young people employed each summer, with 10,511 hired in summer 2025, underscoring the demand for these opportunities.

“We are thrilled to be launching the school-year youth jobs program with meaningful opportunities in all industries and across all of Boston's neighborhoods,” said Allison Vernerey, Executive Director of the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity. “We know these jobs are crucial not only to put money in the young people's pockets, but also to develop skills that complement their education in school in a practical way, setting them up to be successful in their future careers.”

Coordination and alignment among the City’s youth employment providers is critical to futureBOS’ success. YEO increased its employers this summer, partnering with more than 300 City agencies, non-profits, higher education institutions, and lead entities – the Boston Private Industry Council, Artists For Humanity, Action for Boston Community Development, Piers Park Sailing, and the State's Commonwealth Corporation YouthWorks this summer. This approach creates a comprehensive youth workforce development system that provides high-quality employment opportunities to young people year-round. In addition, YEO continues to collaborate with Boston Public Schools (BPS) to fulfill Mayor Wu’s Youth Jobs Guarantee, a pledge that any eligible BPS student who wants a job can get one. Through strategic partnerships and intentional community outreach, over the summer YEO supported over 5,000 families at its Youth Welcome Center and over 4,800 youth at several recruitment events, including six BPS-specific pop-up job fairs that supported 1,135 students.

“Our partnership with the City of Boston’s Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity has been transformative for both Piers Park Sailing Center and the young people we serve,” said Omar Sahrour, Education Director of Piers Park Sailing. “While working at Piers Park Sailing Center, participants gain far more than a paycheck — they develop essential, transferable skills in leadership, teamwork, and financial literacy, along with a clear roadmap to achieve their postsecondary college and career goals. This partnership strengthens our shared commitment to empowering Boston’s next generation of leaders.”

“We know that learning extends beyond the classroom and connecting our young people with employment opportunities allows them to explore their interests and a potential future career,” said Superintendent Mary Skipper. “Our collaboration with the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity ensures that every student can access job opportunities that help build their confidence, skills, and sense of purpose. These experiences help our young people envision the possibilities for their futures, whether in college, careers, or as leaders in their communities.”

Going beyond employment opportunities, YEO partners with Bank On Boston and the Center for Working Families to provide youth with financial education, cultivating healthy financial habits that will last them a lifetime. Bank On Boston provides free financial workshops on various topics, including credit building and banking basics, to futureBOS youth. Their workshop schedule will be posted here. In addition, four local financial institutions – Metro Credit Union, Santander Bank, Citizens Bank, and M&T Bank – will again provide non-custodial, no-fee options that will make it easier for our youth to open safe, non-predatory bank accounts, facilitating access to their school year earnings and instilling good financial habits. This past summer, more than 250 youth workers were able to open their own checking and savings accounts through this initiative, empowering them to plan for their long-term financial goals.

Job applications will be accepted on a rolling basis. Youth are strongly encouraged to apply early by December 15, 2025. There is a step-by-step guide available online to help youth navigate the application process. Youth can also visit the office in person, Monday - Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 1483 Tremont Street in Roxbury, or call 617-635-4202 for additional assistance. For more information, visit boston.gov/futureBOS.

ABOUT THE OFFICE OF YOUTH EMPLOYMENT AND OPPORTUNITY

Led by the Worker Empowerment Cabinet, the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity (YEO) employs, develops, and engages Boston's youth. YEO exposes youth to the workforce and connects them to opportunities for personal and professional growth. YEO envisions a future where youth are educated, equipped, and empowered to transition successfully into adulthood.