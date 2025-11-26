National Dog Show Presented by Purina to crown Best In Show canine on Thanksgiving Day

Annual family-viewing holiday tradition airs on NBC following Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 24th “ NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA” HOLIDAY SPECIAL TO AIR THANKSGIVING DAY ON NBCNBC’s Thanksgiving Day special, "The National Dog Show Presented by Purina," will crown one of the sport’s great show dogs as Best in Show on Thursday, Nov. 27, bringing canine competition and holiday family entertainment to millions for the 24thstraight year.The coverage of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia event airs from noon to 2 p.m. in all time zones following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and before football-watching takes over the day. The broadcast is seen annually by a massive holiday audience in what has become an American TV viewing tradition.The National Dog Show Presented by Purina is hosted by John O'Hurley (“Seinfeld,” “Dancing with the Stars”) and expert analyst David Frei, one of America’s foremost experts on all things canine. Olympics host and tennis analyst Mary Carillo and NBC Sports reporter Britney Eurton join with interviews and behind-the-scenes features for the broadcast.This year during the National Dog Show, Purina is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic film Best in Show, which inspired the creation of the National Dog Show in 2021. The movie introduced the world to the now-famous Busy Bee toy – which was notoriously lost in the 2000 film – but thanks to Purina, pet lovers at home have a chance to win a limited-edition Busy Bee toy along with the Best in Show digital movie. For a chance to win, fans can download and sign up for the MyPurina app now through December 1, 2025. Official rules can be found at Purina.com/BusyBee.The “National Dog Show Presented by Purina” will simulcast on Peacock, and encore presentations will be available on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 4-6 p.m. ET/PT following the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge National Finals at Purina Farms. The special will also air on Saturday, Nov. 29, from 5-7 p.m. ET/PT on CNBC.NBC’s digital offering will also include on-demand coverage of all seven groups plus Best in Show. NBCSports.com and NationalDogShow.com will provide video of the examination of every breed in the group judging competition with specific commentary by Wayne Ferguson, the president of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, following the Thanksgiving Day broadcast. Additionally, viewers can enjoy full group judging of all seven groups plus Best in Show on the NBC Sports YouTube channel, providing the examination of all breed winners.Contact: Steve Griffith, Vizion Group PR, sgriffith@viziongroup.net, (484) 433- 7757###

