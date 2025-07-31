National Dog Show 2025 Dates Set; November 15-16 at Oaks Expo Center

Vito is victorious! The now 3-year-old pug with sympathetic eyes and a muscly stature, Vito bested about 2,000 other canines to take the title Best In Show at last year’s National Dog Show Presented by Purina. The first time a pug has won the title in at The Kennel Club of Philadelphia The National Dog Show Presented by Purina

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kennel Club of Philadelphia (KCP) has set Saturday, November 15, and Sunday, November 16, as the dates for this year’s National Dog Show weekend at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA. One of the Delaware Valley’s most prominent family attractions, the National Dog Show features some 2,000 canines representing almost 200 different breeds in an American Kennel Club (AKC)-recognized competition for Best in Show.Tickets are available now by visiting nds.nationaldogshow.com . The show features 13 breed rings plus the Stadium Show Ring, plus agility dogs, therapy dogs, interactive displays, and vendors offering goods and services for all things canine.The National Dog Show is the only single-venue benched show in America. The vast benching area covers the entirety of the Expo Center with the dogs set in designated locations throughout the weekend so visitors can meet them and their owners/handlers to learn about the breeds. In accordance with its mission as a non-profit to educate the public about responsible pet parenting and the wonderfulness of dogs, The Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s shows are one of the least expensive family attractions in the region. Ticket prices are $20 for adults, $10 for children 4-11 years old with kids three and under admitted free. Parking at the Expo Center is free. Tickets are also available at the door that weekend.In two years of research commissioned by the KCP, Temple University students and members of its Sport Industry Research Center found that the average stay for a family at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center event was 3.5 hours, comparable to the time spent at other attractions or sports events.Over 75 vendors and expo booths feature free samples and pet-related products and services as part of the experience. The popular show, started in 1879 and staged continuously since 1933 by the KCP, is one of the most prestigious in America. Saturday, November 15, is the “National Dog Show Presented by Purina” airing 11 days later on NBC on Thanksgiving Day as a two-hour special. The holiday show has a total reach of some 20 million people from noon - 2 p.m. (regionally on NBC 10) following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade before football takes over the day.The National Dog Show is one of the most prominent in the world because of its history dating back to the 1800s, its location in America’s fourth-largest market and the national television exposure on NBC. Tickets at NDS.nationaldogshow.com #bestinshow #bestinshow24 #nationaldogshow Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok: @natldogshow

