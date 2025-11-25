Mexican Citizen Charged with Human Smuggling and Improper Entry

Burlington, Vermont – The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced that on November 20, 2025, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Juan Pablo Espinoza-Morales, 51, of Sonora, Mexico, with knowingly bringing illegal aliens to the United States for private financial gain and improper entry into the United States. Espinoza-Morales was arraigned on November 24, 2025 before United States Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle.

According to court records, on October 21, 2025, Espinoza-Morales was apprehended with a group of nine aliens who had unlawfully crossed the border from Canada into the United States. Espinoza-Morales attempted to flee from U.S. Border Patrol agents when they first encountered the group, and he was apprehended approximately one hour later. Investigators subsequently determined that Espinoza-Morales had lead the group across the border for pay.

The United States Attorney’s Office emphasizes that an indictment contains allegations only and that Espinoza-Morales is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Espinoza-Morales faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum sentence of up to fifteen years’ imprisonment, if convicted. The actual sentence, however, would be determined by the District Court with guidance from the advisory United States Sentencing Guidelines and the statutory sentencing factors.

First Assistant United States Attorney Michael P. Drescher commended the investigatory efforts of the United States Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations.

The prosecutor is Assistant United States Attorney David Golubock. Espinoza-Morales is represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender Sam Ansell.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

