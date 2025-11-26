Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market Set to Reach USD  48.20B by 2030 - Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis – Arizton

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizton recently published an research report on the global outdoor power equipment market was valued at USD 35.00 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 48.20 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.48%.Beyond steady growth, the sector is being reshaped by smart, AI-enabled, and cordless technologies, meeting the needs of homeowners who value convenience, efficiency, and sustainability. From robotic lawnmowers to app-controlled tools, innovation is redefining how outdoor spaces are maintained, while demographic shifts and lifestyle trends are driving adoption across regions, making this one of the most dynamic markets to watch.

Report Summary:

Market Size (2030): USD 48.20 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 35.00 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 5.48%

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Segmentation: Equipment Type, Category, Power Source, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Geography

Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Outdoor Power Equipment Moves Beyond Homes: AI and IoT Power the Next Growth

The power equipment market is gaining momentum as advancements in technology and innovative product launches cater to growing customer demand. Recent technological advancement is changing the outdoor power equipment industry by enhancing performance, safety, efficiency, and the overall user experience. Manufacturers are leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT) to build smart, connected, and autonomous equipment. Many robotic lawn mowers now integrate with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home, delivering smarter automation and greater convenience.

A strong example is the RM21, launched in 2024 by Robot Mowers, a dealer for FJ Dynamic. With a five-hour run time and capacity to maintain up to 90,000 square feet, the RM21 targets applications across turf farms, golf courses, parks, solar farms, and large residential properties. Such advancements accelerate adoption, create strong differentiation opportunities, and help vendors strengthen their market presence.

Outdoor Power Equipment Market: Key News & Product Innovations

• 2025 – Greenworks Commercial: Launched the OPTIMUS series, a fully electric line of commercial-grade outdoor equipment, including zero-turn mowers and utility vehicles. The series features advanced battery systems and smart fleet management technology to support zero-emission landscaping.

• 2024 – ECHO Incorporated: Introduced nine new products during its annual Power-On-Athon 2024 media event, expanding its outdoor equipment portfolio.

• 2023 – Toro & Lowe’s Collaboration: The Toro Company partnered with Lowe’s Companies, Inc., enabling Lowe’s to stock Toro zero-turn riding mowers, walk mowers, portable power equipment, and snow blowers, strengthening retail presence.

Battery Innovation Sparks a Cordless Revolution in Outdoor Power Equipment

The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is transforming the outdoor power equipment market, driving a shift toward cordless, high-performance, and sustainable solutions. Stanley exemplified this trend in 2024 with the launch of its 20V lithium-ion V20 battery pack, compatible across the entire V20 range of tools and outdoor products. In a similar move, EVE Energy partnered with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) in 2023 to establish a new facility in Kedah, Malaysia, dedicated to producing cylindrical lithium-ion batteries for power tools across Southeast Asia. These innovations and strategic investments are creating strong growth opportunities for manufacturers, helping them meet evolving customer demands while strengthening their position in the rapidly expanding outdoor power equipment market.

Urbanization Drives Outdoor Power Equipment Growth as 55% of the World Lives in Cities

The outdoor power equipment market is experiencing strong growth as rising urbanization and expanding residential developments drive global demand. With 55% of the world’s population already living in urban areas, a figure expected to reach 68% by 2050, efficient maintenance of residential and commercial spaces has become a priority for homeowners and property managers. This trend is fueling adoption of advanced outdoor power tools that enhance both functionality and aesthetics. In emerging markets such as India, large-scale projects like the Goodrej Riverine Project in Noida, Delhi, featuring luxury apartments, clubhouses, swimming pools, and gyms, are further boosting demand for high-performance outdoor maintenance solutions.

North America Leads as Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market led by Europe and APAC

North America leads the global outdoor power equipment market in 2024, driven by its vast landscapes, high number of gardens and lawns, and strong government investment in infrastructure development. The region’s preference for premium, durable tools, combined with established distribution networks of major multinational brands, has created a robust market for innovative outdoor power equipment solutions. Europe is witnessing steady growth, fueled by automation, smart technologies, and stringent carbon-reduction policies that are accelerating the shift toward battery-powered and robotic solutions.

Meanwhile, APAC is emerging as a high-growth market, supported by rising disposable incomes, evolving lifestyles, and growing interest in gardening, landscaping, and large-scale sports event maintenance. Across regions, innovation, sustainability, and evolving consumer preferences are reshaping the outdoor power equipment market, signaling a future where efficiency, smart technology, and environmental responsibility define market leadership.

Market Players of Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market

The Outdoor Power Equipment Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By

• Equipment Type: Lawn Mowers, Chainsaws, Snow Blowers, Tillers, Trimmers, Leaf Blowers, and Others

• Category: Mass and Premium

• Power Source: ICE, Cordless, and Corded

• End-User: Residential and Commercial

• Distribution Channel: Offline and Online

• Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

