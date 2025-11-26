Global Coding & Marking Ink Market Set to Hit $2.60 Billion by 2030 as Eco-Friendly Solutions Reshape Industry Standards

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

China and India Propel APAC to Lead 35% of the Global Coding & Marking Market

Regulatory pressures in Europe, Japan, and North America are prompting brands to explore paper-based alternatives to plastic packaging.” — Jacob Turner

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the coding and marking ink industry has undergone a major shift, driven by the need for faster, more intelligent, and compliant production environments. Businesses across sectors are accelerating digital transformation to boost efficiency, reduce operational costs, and strengthen supply chain transparency. As companies look ahead to 2025 and beyond, the focus is shifting toward integrated digital ecosystems that streamline workflows and improve speed to market. In this landscape, coding and marking technologies have become indispensable, ensuring accurate identification, regulatory compliance, and end-to-end traceability.

According to Arizton’s latest research, the global coding and marking ink market was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.60 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.12%. This growth is underpinned by tightening regulatory frameworks, enhanced focus on product authentication, and continuous technological advancements in high-speed, multi-substrate printing systems.

Report Summary:

Market Size (2030): USD 2.60 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 1.82 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 6.12%

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Segmentation: Product Type, End-Users, Technology, Colorant, And Geography

Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, And Middle East & Africa

Eco-Friendly Inks Soar Amid Rising Environmental and Regulatory Pressure

The coding and marking industry are experiencing a significant shift toward sustainable packaging and eco-friendly printing practices, driven by rising environmental concerns and stricter regulatory requirements. Companies like Domino Printing Sciences are pioneering this transformation by introducing water-based and UV-curable inks that reduce carbon footprints without compromising print quality. These eco-friendly solutions help manufacturers track and trace products efficiently across the supply chain while minimizing the environmental impact of traditional solvent-based inks. As demand for reusable and sustainable packaging grows, coding and marking vendors are increasingly focusing on innovative, chemical-free inks to meet global customer expectations. This trend presents a substantial growth opportunity for industry players, reinforcing sustainability as a core driver of market expansion in the coming years.

Recent Developments in the Coding and Marking Inks Market

• Markem-Imaje Launches MB2253 Ink (June 2025): Part of Dover, Markem-Imaje introduced a new black MEK ink specifically formulated for the beverage industry. The innovative product meets stringent industry regulations, ensuring safety and compliance for both producers and consumers.

• Hitachi Introduces Time-Temperature Sensing Ink (January 2025): Hitachi Industrial Equipment launched a food-quality visualization solution using ink that changes color based on elapsed time and temperature.

Innovation Shapes the Coding & Marking Inks Industry to Meet Customer and Regulatory Needs

Innovation is shaping the global coding and marking ink market as leading vendors develop advanced inks to meet evolving customer needs and stricter regulations. Even as new low-cost suppliers enter the market, top companies focus on versatile, high-performance solutions that support modern packaging, production efficiency, and compliance. Industries like food & beverages, automotive, healthcare, and electronics are evolving rapidly, with smaller pack sizes, flexible packaging, and diverse ingredient profiles driving demand for durable, high-contrast, and compliant inks.

As manufacturers face pressure to deliver speed, quality, and compliance all at once, vendors have a clear opportunity to offer innovative, practical solutions. Companies such as Domino Printing Sciences, Videojet Technology, Markem-Imaje, and Linx Printing Technology are leading the way, introducing new inks and printing technologies that improve traceability, efficiency, and labeling accuracy.

Smart Coding Solutions Ensure Traceability and Compliance Across Industries

The global coding and marking ink market is growing strongly across pharmaceuticals, food, and automotive industries, driven by stricter regulations, consumer safety concerns, and product recall risks. These inks help manufacturers label, serialize, and track products reliably across the supply chain. Pharmaceuticals require serialized labeling to protect patients and combat counterfeit drugs, while the growth of packaged foods and e-commerce has made traceability a top priority. The automotive sector relies on accurate coding to ensure compliance, safety, and brand protection, as seen in recalls like the 2025 Takata airbag case in France.

Leading vendors such as Markem-Imaje and Weber Marking Systems are innovating to meet this demand. In 2023, Markem-Imaje introduced Smart Package Intelligence (SPI) technology, embedding unique, regulation compliant codes, including QR codes, directly onto products at packaging, enhancing traceability, compliance, and supply chain efficiency.

Solvent-Based Inks Expected to Dominate Over 50% Of Global Revenue by Type

Solvent-based inks continue to dominate the market, accounting for over 50% of global revenue. Their fast-drying properties, enabled by volatile organic compound (VOC) carriers, make them highly reliable for high-speed production environments. These inks deliver strong adhesion and print clarity on challenging materials such as plastic, metal, glass, and various packaging substrates, supporting critical applications including barcodes, batch numbers, serial identifiers, and branding elements. Available in strong-solvent and eco-solvent formulations, solvent-based inks remain a preferred choice across food & beverage, automotive, industrial goods, and consumer product sectors due to their versatility and proven performance in demanding conditions.

APAC Captures 35% of the Market: What’s Driving North America and Europe?

The APAC region dominates the global coding and marking market, holding around 35% share in 2024. Growth is driven by stricter regulations, rapid industrialization, and rising demand for product traceability. Key industries, including pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, automotive, electronics, and consumer goods, are increasingly adopting innovative coding technologies to ensure compliance and streamline supply chains.

Urbanization in countries like China and India is boosting consumption of processed foods, healthcare products, and consumer goods. Expanding e-commerce and organized retail further sustain demand for coding and marking solutions. In North America, the US leads the market, with e-commerce growth, rising SKUs, and stringent regulatory requirements driving adoption across pharmaceuticals, F&B, and packaging sectors.

Market Players of Coding & Marking Ink Market

Key Company Profiles

• Domino Printing Sciences plc

• Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems (HIES)

• ITW Diagraph

• Kao Advanced Printing Solutions (APS)

• Markem-Imaje

• Videojet Technologies

Other Prominent Company Profiles

• American Coding & Marking Ink

• Anser Coding Inc.

• Cyklop

• Linx Printing Technologies

• Leibinger Group

• Wuhan Willita Marking & Packing Technology

• Zanasi

• Macsa ID

• Control Print

• UNITED BARCODE SYSTEMS (UBS)

• RN Mark Inc.

• Matthews Marking Systems

• Squid Ink

• Kartho Coding & Marking

• Maple Jet

• KIMAC

• GEM Gravure

• REA Elektronik

• Sun Chemical

• HAS Systems

• Ubach Inkjet

• Weber Marking System

• Wuhan Viojet Technology Co.

• Sojet Marking Technology

Coding & Marking Ink Market Research Report Includes Segments By

• Product Type: Solvent-based Inks, Water-based Inks, Oil-based Inks, and Other Inks

• End-Users: Food & Beverage (F&Bs), Healthcare, Electrical Equipment & Electronics (EE&E), Chemicals & Construction (C&C), Automotive & Aerospace (A&A), and Other End-users

• Technology Type: Continuous Inkjet (CIJ), Thermal Inkjet (TIJ), Piezo Inkjet (PIJ), and Valve Inkjet (VIJ)

• Colorant: Dyes and Pigments

• Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

