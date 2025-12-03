Alcott Global Unveils Initial Speaker Lineup for Makers & Movers 2026 in Zürich

Makers & Movers 2026 - Speakers

Alcott Global announcing the next edition of its flagship event, Makers & Movers, scheduled for April 22–23, 2026, at The Dolder Grand in Zürich.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alcott Global has officially announced the next edition of its flagship event, Makers & Movers, scheduled for April 22–23, 2026, at The Dolder Grand in Zürich.

The event is set to convene more than 120 C-level executives from global enterprises to discuss the evolving landscape of operations, business models, and global value chains. Themed “The Next Industrial Era: Value Chains in a Time of Geopolitics, Technology, and Global Transformation,” Makers & Movers 2026 will explore the strategic levers reshaping industries worldwide.

The first confirmed speakers are leaders with extensive hands-on experience across the supply chain. These executives are actively navigating a complex and uncertain environment and will share the insights, lessons, and emerging perspectives they are seeing in their work today, contributing to an open discussion on the trends shaping the next chapter of the industry.

Confirmed speakers include:

- Jim Hagemann Snabe, Chairman of Siemens, Board Member of Temasek, and Member of the World Economic Forum Board of Trustees

- Cliff Henson, Corporate Vice President, Cloud Supply Chain and Engineering, Microsoft

- Max Chu, Chief Sourcing and Supply Chain Officer, Foxconn

- Damien Decouvelaere, Global Supply Chain Officer, L’Oréal Groupe

- Feiyu Xu, Board of Directors, Airbus, Siemens Energy, Chain IQ, ZF

- Massimo Andolina, President Region Europe, Philip Morris International

Several speakers are recent honorees of the Leaders in Supply Chain Awards, and will share case studies and practical insights from real-world transformation initiatives.

The 2026 agenda will focus on three macro forces:

1. Geopolitical volatility and its impact on sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution

2. Technological disruption, with AI as a driver of transformation and advantage

3. Industry 5.0, emphasizing a more human-centric, innovation-led leadership model

Described by organizers as a “strategic convening platform,” the event will feature exclusive roundtables, private networking sessions, and cross-sector panels tailored to decision-makers across technology, consumer goods, industrials, and logistics. Attendees collectively represent companies with a combined global spend of over $500 billion.

“The supply chain world is evolving faster than any of us can predict. Makers & Movers 2026 is about bringing together people who challenge each other and explore the questions that matter most. No one has all the answers, but together, we can shape better ones.” — Radu Palamariu, Group CEO, Alcott Global.

Official sponsors for the 2026 edition include Auger, AlixPartners, SAP, Maersk, o9 Solutions, 4FLOW, and Arvato, representing leadership across software, planning, logistics, and operational excellence.

About Alcott Global

Alcott Global is a global executive search and supply chain consultancy helping companies hire top leaders across end-to-end value chains, planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, e-commerce, and overall supply chain operations, including executive and non-executive board roles.

Through our in-person Makers & Movers events, we connect senior value chain executives worldwide, fostering innovation and collaboration through high-impact forums focused on business value creation.

Yearly, at the Leaders in Supply Chain Awards, we celebrate and award the Top 30 Leaders in Supply Chain who push for excellence and inspire the future of the industry through exceptional leadership and operational excellence.

