Alcott Global Expands into India with Strategic Appointment of Rohini Seth as Managing Director

With deep expertise in executive search and global HR, Rohini Seth joins Alcott Global as the Managing Director for South Asia.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alcott Global, a leading executive search and supply chain consultancy, today announced the official opening of its newest office in New Delhi, India, and the appointment of Rohini Seth as Managing Director for South Asia, marking a key milestone in the firm’s continued global expansion.

Rohini is a senior Executive Search Partner with over 25 years of HR leadership experience at Unilever, GE, PepsiCo, Diageo, and Jubilant. She has led high-impact HR initiatives across geographies, including global supply chain transformation, mergers, and digital HR campaigns. Her proven ability to build high-performing leadership teams and scale transformation initiatives makes her ideally positioned to lead Alcott Global’s South Asia operations.

“In South Asia, India represents one of the most exciting growth opportunities for our clients across the value chain,” said Radu Palamariu, Group CEO of Alcott Global. “With Rohini’s expertise in leadership and deep market knowledge, we can better support companies accelerating transformation. We’re thrilled to welcome her.”

“I’m honored to join Alcott Global at a pivotal time for India’s supply chain evolution,” shared Rohini Seth. “Our clients are investing in building resilient and tech-enabled supply chains. With Alcott’s global network, deep industry expertise, and platforms like Makers & Movers, the Leaders in Supply Chain and Logistics Podcast, and Supplify, we’re uniquely equipped to support this journey.”

As Alcott Global continues to expand its global presence, the India office will focus on helping organizations recruit top leadership across procurement, manufacturing, logistics, and e-commerce in various sectors, including FMCG, Retail, Industrial, Life Sciences, Pharma, medtech, Energy, and Renewables. The firm’s differentiated approach, which combines executive search, content-driven engagement, and tech innovation, is what delivers value across the end-to-end supply chain.

About Alcott Global

Alcott Global is a global executive search and supply chain consultancy firm helping companies hire top leaders across end-to-end value chains, planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, e-commerce, and overall supply chain operations, including executive and non-executive board roles.

Through our in-person Makers & Movers events, we connect senior value chain executives worldwide, fostering innovation and collaboration through high-impact forums focused on business value creation.

Our technology arm, Supplify, enables corporations to identify and collaborate with cutting-edge logistics and supply chain tech providers to drive digital transformation.



