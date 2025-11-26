Influential Women Spotlights Rebecca Schimke: Communications Leader Driving Community Impact at Palermo’s Pizza

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blending Strategic Brand Storytelling, Event Leadership, and Purpose-Driven EngagementRebecca Schimke, an accomplished director-level communications expert, is making waves as the Director of Communications & Events at Palermo’s Pizza, one of the largest frozen pizza manufacturers in the United States. With over a decade of experience in public relations, event strategy, and philanthropic initiatives, Rebecca is dedicated to enhancing brand visibility, engaging stakeholders, and creating meaningful community impact.In her current position, Rebecca oversees internal and external communications at Palermo’s Pizza, utilizing a strategic blend of creative storytelling and data-driven insights to elevate the organization’s presence and deepen public trust. Her commitment to excellence and community engagement is evident in every project she undertakes, from curating events that foster connections to championing philanthropic partnerships that benefit Milwaukee and beyond.Rebecca holds a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from the University of Wisconsin–Superior and a Master of Arts in Liberal Studies from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. Her diverse career encompasses roles in both corporate and nonprofit sectors, including significant communications positions at United Way and extensive community engagement with the National MS Society. Known for her mantra “Challenge accepted,” Rebecca thrives in demanding environments that require innovation, collaboration, and agility.Reflecting on her career journey, Rebecca credits her success to a proactive mindset and a strong belief in overcoming challenges. A formative summer job at a country club provided her with essential confidence and professional skills that continue to guide her today. She emphasizes the importance of mentorship and the willingness to learn and adapt, qualities that have shaped her approach in her current role.As a passionate advocate for multiple causes, Rebecca serves as a Board Trustee for the Wisconsin Chapter of the National MS Society, where she works tirelessly to raise awareness and funds for multiple sclerosis research and support. Her love for golf not only serves as a personal avenue for growth and networking but also as a platform for fundraising efforts.Rebecca Schimke is not just a communications leader; she is a dedicated community member, committed to making the world a better, more connected place. Whether she is shaping a brand’s public narrative or supporting local first responders, Rebecca’s heart and vision drive her every endeavor.Learn More about Rebecca Schimke:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/rebeccaa-schimke Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

