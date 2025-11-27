Influential Women Profiles Lisa Hakimzadeh for Empowering Women in the Workforce Through Lisony, LLC

BRENHAM, TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building Meaningful Connections and Confidence While Driving Organizational GrowthLisa Hakimzadeh, an accomplished professional with a unique talent for connecting people, procurement, and organizational purpose, is the proud owner of Lisony, LLC in Brenham, Texas. With a focus on empowering women in the workforce, Lisa leverages her extensive background in human resources and organizational development, along with her Mic Drop workFORCE certification, to coach and facilitate transformational growth for individuals and teams.Lisa holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology from Texas A&M University, which she combines with over a decade of hands-on experience in the oil and gas sector and other industries. Previously, she served as the Organizational Development Business Partner and Human Resources Manager at NOV, where she played a pivotal role in nurturing team development and implementing innovative HR strategies. Her career also includes roles as a Total Loss Adjuster at Germania Insurance and a Retail Sales Consultant at AT&T Mobility, showcasing her versatility and dedication to excellence.Lisa’s commitment to personal and professional development extends beyond her coaching and facilitation services. As a public speaker and mentor, she shares valuable insights and strategies for navigating workplace challenges, promoting a culture of empowerment, and maximizing individual potential. Her work is dedicated to fostering inclusive and high-performing workplaces, paving the way for the next generation of women leaders.Lisony, LLC is not just about professional growth; it is about creating a community where women can connect, share experiences, and inspire one another. Lisa believes that by building strong networks and providing the right tools, women can break barriers and achieve their goals.Learn More about Lisa Hakimzadeh:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lisa-hakimzadeh Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

