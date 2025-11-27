Influential Women Spotlights Lakisha C. Stevens: A Trailblazer in Logistics and Veteran Leadership in Renewable Energy

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Innovation, Operational Excellence, and Community Impact Across Logistics and Renewable EnergyLakisha C. Stevens is an accomplished logistics professional and dedicated U.S. Army veteran with over a decade of leadership and operational experience. She is making significant strides in the logistics and renewable energy sectors, turning complex challenges into streamlined, scalable solutions.Having served 12 years in the U.S. Army as a Senior Communications Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO), Lakisha developed a robust foundation in systems management, team leadership, and process efficiency. One of her most notable achievements includes the establishment of a comprehensive logistics department at her previous organization, complete with standard operating procedures and detailed work instructions. This initiative not only streamlined operations but also ensured long-term efficiency and scalability.Currently, as a Logistics Manager at Flintco, LLC, Lakisha specializes in supply chain strategy and renewable energy logistics, contributing a unique blend of discipline, structure, and adaptability to the dynamic energy sector. Her career has been informed by the guidance of influential mentors such as Mandy Latham and Tim Barker, who have played a crucial role in shaping her leadership style and professional journey.Lakisha’s impressive track record includes significant roles at renowned organizations such as Blue Ridge Power, Cinterra, and Hardhat Workforce, where she has successfully overseen regional logistics, project delivery, and inventory management for large-scale projects. Her strategic insight, combined with her hands-on approach, has positioned her as a trusted partner in both logistics and construction environments.Reflecting on her career, Lakisha emphasizes the importance of continuous learning, stating, “The best career advice I ever received is to never stop failing, because every setback is an opportunity to learn and grow.” She encourages young women entering the logistics field to “always make yourself an asset, not a liability,” highlighting the challenges of navigating a male-dominated industry.Beyond her professional commitments, Lakisha embraces creative pursuits such as gaming and writing poetry, which provide a refreshing balance of imagination and personal expression to the structured demands of logistics.Whether leading teams in renewable energy projects, optimizing supply chain performance, or building community through mentorship and creativity, Lakisha C. Stevens exemplifies resilience, passion, and unwavering dedication in every aspect of her professional and personal life.Learn More about Lakisha C. Stevens:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lakisha-stevens Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

