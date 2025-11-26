Hydro by Xiyao Wang Wins Silver in A' Construction Industry Awards

Hydro

Innovative Adaptive Bridge Design Recognized for Excellence in Engineering, Construction, and Infrastructure

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious award in the field of infrastructure design, has announced Xiyao Wang 's "Hydro" as the Silver winner in the Engineering, Construction and Infrastructure Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of Hydro's innovative design within the infrastructure industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in the field.Hydro's recognition in the A' Engineering, Construction and Infrastructure Design Award is particularly relevant to the industry and potential users, as it showcases a design that directly addresses the challenges of flood-prone areas and seasonal weather shifts. By offering a dual-purpose solution that adapts to changing environmental conditions, Hydro aligns with the growing need for resilient and sustainable infrastructure in the face of climate change.What sets Hydro apart is its unique ability to transform from a pedestrian and light vehicle bridge during dry periods into a water storage system and secure camping site during the rainy season. This adaptive design seamlessly integrates public space and infrastructure, prioritizing environmental harmony and community functionality. By embracing the natural rhythms of its surroundings, Hydro offers a versatile solution that meets the evolving needs of its users.The recognition of Hydro in the A' Engineering, Construction and Infrastructure Design Award serves as a testament to Xiyao Wang's innovative approach to infrastructure design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within the Extended Play Lab studio, fostering further exploration of adaptive, multifunctional designs that prioritize sustainability, resilience, and community engagement.Interested parties may learn more at:About Xiyao WangXiyao Wang, a licensed architect and member of the AIA, is a distinguished professional known for his innovative and transformative contributions to the field of architecture. With a rich professional background spanning over eight years, Xiyao has honed his skills in some of the world's most prestigious architectural firms and institutions. His expertise in parametric design tools and advanced 3D modeling techniques has been pivotal in conceptualizing and developing architectural strategies for both domestic and international projects. Xiyao's dedication to the field is evidenced by his numerous awards and recognition in prestigious platforms.About Extended Play LabExtended Play Lab is an architecture and design practice based in New York, founded by architect Xiyao Wang. The studio operates at the intersection of architecture, urbanism, and art, focusing on creating innovative spaces that integrate functionality with environmental and social consciousness. By blurring the lines between architecture, design, and art, Extended Play Lab addresses the challenges of rapid urbanization while prioritizing sustainability and innovation. Their work has garnered international recognition, positioning them as thought leaders in the field of contemporary architectural practice.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the field of Engineering, Construction and Infrastructure Design. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practice through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, conducted by a world-class jury of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensures that Silver A' Design Award winners represent the forefront of their field, incorporating original innovations and making a notable impact on the improvement of everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that celebrates excellence across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an influential and expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives forward the cycle of innovation and advancement in design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://zenithaward.com

