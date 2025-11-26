Air Chief by Korkmaz Mutfak Esyalari Wins Silver in A' Home Appliances Design Award

Air Chief

Innovative Air Fryer Recognized for Excellence in Design, Functionality, and User Experience

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of home appliance design, has announced Korkmaz Mutfak Esyalari as a Silver winner in the Home Appliances Design category for their innovative product, Air Chief. This esteemed recognition highlights the exceptional design, functionality, and user experience offered by the Air Chief air fryer.The Silver A' Home Appliances Design Award holds significant relevance for the industry and potential customers, as it showcases the latest advancements and trends in home appliance design. By receiving this recognition, Korkmaz Mutfak Esyalari demonstrates their commitment to creating products that not only meet but exceed industry standards, offering practical benefits and innovative solutions to users.Air Chief stands out in the market with its unique combination of features and benefits. The air fryer boasts a touch digital display with 9 preset modes and a customizable favorite setting, allowing users to achieve perfect results every time. The programmable temperature control enables precise texture customization, while the angled display provides both elegance and ergonomic ease of use. With its large capacity and dynamic air circulation, Air Chief ensures even cooking, delivering crispy exteriors and tender interiors. The automatic shut-off and ready signal enhance safety and convenience.This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a motivator for Korkmaz Mutfak Esyalari to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and design excellence in their future projects. By setting new standards in the industry, the company aims to inspire and influence the development of cutting-edge home appliances that prioritize user experience, functionality, and sustainability.Air Chief was designed by a talented team of professionals, including Kerim Korkmaz, Gokhan Simsek, Gamze Ugurlukisi, Pelin Doganay, Mucahit Barug, Talip Sahin, and Berke Guler. Their expertise and dedication have contributed to the creation of this award-winning air fryer.Interested parties may learn more about the Air Chief air fryer and its innovative features at:About Korkmaz Mutfak EsyalariKorkmaz is a Turkey-based kitchenware brand that designs and manufactures products in the categories of cookware, tableware, and small home appliances. Established in 1972, the brand serves a wide range of users, from home cooks to professional kitchens. Its product range includes stainless steel pots, pans, teapots, coffee makers, and air fryers. Korkmaz prioritizes user experience, functionality, and sustainability throughout its production and design processes. With a broad distribution network both domestically and internationally, Korkmaz aims to provide practical solutions that support everyday life.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Home Appliances Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit positive emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an influential and expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving works receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Home Appliances Design Award is a highly regarded competition that attracts participants from across the home appliance industry, including talented designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands. By taking part in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain international exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional design capabilities. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is an international and juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Its ultimate aim is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://whitecompetition.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.